SEE SINGAPORE’S AND MALAYSIA’S YOUTH HIP-HOP MUSIC SCENES AT SINGAPORE’S FIRST INTEGRATED HIP HOP FESTIVAL
Singapore’s youth culture and talent development hub *SCAPE, teams up with homegrown creator company, Gushcloud, and proponent of community music, Culture
*SCAPE is thrilled to see our space come alive with the energy and creativity of Singapore’s and Malaysia’s rising hip-hop stars.”SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young artists, performers, collaborators, and music fans are in for a special night as MOOD:LIVE launches in Singapore for the first time. The country’s first integrated Hip Hop Festival happens on 13 July 2024 at *SCAPE, Singapore’s youth culture and talent development hub for youth empowerment, creativity, artistry, and networking.
— Ivy Lim, Executive Director at *SCAPE
Hosted by Dew Francis and Farah Lola, MOOD:LIVE puts a spotlight on the hottest, trendiest, and rising stars of Singapore’s and Malaysia’s youth hip-hop music scenes: AESOP CASH , ALYPH , FARIZ JABBA, FORCEPARKBOIS , LUCIDRARI , SAIXSE, amongst others. It is also a one-day occasion where musicians come together with their community of fans to celebrate a shared love for hip-hop and its culture. These headliner acts synthesise their traditional roots with contemporary expression, rallying youths across the region.
As *SCAPE enters the final stages of its placemaking refresh, MOOD: LIVE is an illustration of the new experiences that one can expect from the refreshed *SCAPE.
“*SCAPE is thrilled to see our space come alive with the energy and creativity of Singapore’s and Malaysia’s rising hip-hop stars. Innovative festival concepts such as MOOD:LIVE exemplify our commitment to being the space with boundless possibilities for youth. This also contributes to the wider masterplan of revitalising the Somerset precinct into a vibrant district for dynamic Singapore youth,” says Ivy Lim, Executive Director, *SCAPE.
To make the event happen, *SCAPE partnered with CULTURE, an events promoter providing a safe space and embracing a diversified community, and Gushcloud International, a global creator, content, and brand management company powered by data and technology.
“Gushcloud is going all out with the scale and impact of our experiences this year. We’ve worked with hip-hop music legends and stars internationally and are thrilled to bring more curated events to Singapore through activations such as MOOD:LIVE. We are determined to bridge the gap between our homegrown talents and the competitive global stage so that they continue to level up. Our goal is to ultimately fuel the growth of local talents and assist them in achieving international success,” says Joanne Liew, Global Head of Experience, Gushcloud International.
“I am a huge Hip Hop fan, and I’ve always felt like there’s very little exposure and platform given to Hip Hop talents here in Singapore. The conception of MOOD:LIVE will spark inspiration in the Hip Hop scene here and encourage cross collaborations intra-nationally and regionally. Recognizing, supporting, and grooming local talent is not just an investment in silo; it's also an investment in our community's cultural vibrancy and economic growth. By truly shining a spotlight on local talent and connecting them to bigger platforms, the local talent community will naturally flourish and experience growth. It's an investment that pays dividends not only in terms of individual growth but also in producing an artistically excellent and internationally competitive talent pool for generations to come. I hope to see more Singapore talents in international music festivals soon,” says Fai, Co-Founder, CULTURE.
From 4 PM to 1130PM, a total of 24 music acts will take the stage. Beginning 31st May, tickets are available for purchase at https://culture-sg.peatix.com/, with early bird tickets priced at $50 (sold out), not so early bird tickets at $60, standard tickets at $70, and a door charge of $85. Tables are also available with a bundle of 10 tickets at $600. Tickets are priced in Singapore Dollars (SGD$), unless specified.
Details for the ticket release are as follows:
● 31 May to 3 June, Early Bird: $50 (Sold Out)
● 4 June to 9 June, Not So Early: $60
● 9 June to 12 July, Standard: $70 / Bundle: $600 (10 tickets)
● 13 July, Door: $85
For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/moodlivefestival/
About *SCAPE Co., Ltd.
*SCAPE Co., Ltd. Is a non-profit organisation, a registered charity, and an Institution of a Public Character that engages and nurtures youth by developing their talents. At *SCAPE, we offer a holistic network of programmes, communities, and facilities to support youth in their pursuit of interests and passion areas. Together with our partners, we inspire and empower our youth to discover boundless possibilities.
About CULTURE
CULTURE is an events concept group founded by Fai, Vira and Ashraf that has been hosting events and parties since 2019. We explore different viral ideas, trends on the internet and communities and turn them into physical IP events to target different audiences aged 18 to 30 years old.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global creator, content, and brand management company powered by data and technology. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing, and co-creating significant IP in the content, media, and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia, United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America.
