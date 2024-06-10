Second Preparatory Meeting of the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum and the OSCE Chairpersonship’s High-Level Conference on Climate Change

The Maltese Chairpersonship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is pleased to host two important events of the OSCE’s economic and environmental dimension in Malta from 19 to 21 June, 2024.

The media is invited to the opening sessions of both events and is encouraged to attend the launch of the Chairpersonship’s Climate Diplomacy Initiative during the High-Level Conference on Climate Change. Journalists wishing to attend must register by accessing this link no later than Friday, 14 June 2024.

Second Preparatory Meeting of the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum

WHEN: 19-20 June 2024

WHERE: Westin Dragonara Hotel, St Julian’s, Malta

The Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE, together with the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), will convene the Second Preparatory Meeting of the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum (EEF).

This meeting will focus on “Enhancing security and stability in the OSCE region through digital innovation, contributing to sustainable development and climate adaptation”. More details about the Second Preparatory Meeting can be found here.

The Chairpersonship’s High-Level Conference on Climate Change: Strengthening Resilience through Innovation and Preparedness:

WHEN: 21 June 2024

WHERE: Westin Dragonara Hotel, St Julian’s, Malta

Following the EEF, the Maltese Chairpersonship will organize the Chairpersonship’s High-Level Conference on Climate Change: “Strengthening Resilience through Innovation and Preparedness”.

This event will provide a platform for discussing the security repercussions of climate change in the OSCE region. It will bring together high-level representatives from OSCE participating States and partners for co-operation to share best practices and enhance security by building resilience to the impacts of climate change. Additional details about the Conference will be provided upon registration. During the High-Level Climate Conference, the Maltese Chairpersonship will also be launching its ‘Climate Diplomacy: Empowerment for a Resilient Future’ initiative. This initiative seeks to build on best practices for security and co-operation in Europe, enhancing preparedness against the impacts of climate change. Furthermore, it aims to promote youth empowerment as a vital element of sustainability, innovation and adaptation.