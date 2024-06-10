Custom Home Builder Explains Why European Flooring of Palm Beach Is Redefining Luxury Home Standards

Tropea Trecento by European Flooring of Palm Beach Coreca Trecento by European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale

Jack Villy, co-founder of CMFL Inc Custom Homes, commends European Flooring for changing the luxury home market with their premium hardwood solutions

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a wealth of experience in constructing bespoke luxury homes for his clients, Jack Villy understands the importance of sourcing quality materials for his projects. He’s worked with numerous suppliers over the years, but has never been able to find the perfect fit for his needs.

“My clients expect a certain level of quality during custom home design projects. This is their chance to finally see their dream home come to life, and they want every detail to be perfect,” shares Villy. “My team and I are constantly seeking suppliers who can make that happen. We’ve had our fair share of disappointments over the years, from delays and communication errors to products simply not being what we expected. All of that changed when we discovered European Flooring of Palm Beach.”

Villy’s referral has quickly evolved into a game-changing collaboration. "European Flooring has truly surpassed our expectations," enthuses Villy. "As a custom builder and a business owner, I’ve learned to identify the signs of great quality and service. European Flooring nails both. I was so impressed with the craftsmanship that goes into their hardwood offerings, and their end-to-end service makes working with clients so much easier. They’re the true definition of luxury. I know where I’ll be going for all of my flooring needs for upcoming projects.”

With a clientele spanning across South Florida, Villy was delighted to discover that European Flooring has more galleries conveniently located in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The company has recently begun their national expansion with a new location in Salt Lake City, and has plans to open galleries in more states in the near future.

"Not only are European Flooring’s galleries centrally located, their presentation and layouts are on point. The samples are generously sized and each plank is displayed in a way that really highlights the craftsmanship and unique characteristics of the hardwood. It’s easy for both myself and my clients to imagine what the planks will look like in a home environment, so we can find the ideal solution faster," remarks Villy.

European Flooring’s luxury offerings have garnered them the prestigious Luxe RED Award for “Best Flooring in the Nation” for two consecutive years, a title they are not looking to relinquish any time soon. They stand apart from their competition thanks to their exclusive partnership with Legno Bastone, a European specialist brand renowned for their five generations of expertise in luxury hardwood craftsmanship.

“The quality and attention to detail displayed in Legno Bastone hardwood planks are simply incredible," explains Villy. "I’ve worked with a lot of different brands over the years and have learned to closely inspect the materials I’m using. Legno Bastone planks set the standard for luxury. They have a lot of innovative features that other supposedly luxury hardwoods don’t.”

Employing a strategic blend of traditional European craftsmanship techniques and cutting-edge innovations, Legno Bastone produces hardwood that seamlessly blends beauty with durability. Each plank is carefully sourced from a well-preserved old-growth European forest; the trees are typically left to grow for at least 150 years to ensure optimal levels of resilience and structural integrity.

Once selected, planks are refined with premium treatments and finishes to give them the longest life spans possible. One key attribute is the marine-grade core, a feature that offers elevated moisture and climate resistance to easily withstand Florida’s humid subtropical climate. The core is created using a meticulous multi-layered, cold-press method with Baltic Birch plywood, and secured with a moisture-resistant adhesive. This ensures that there are no bubbles or pinholes to trap moisture within the plank.

“As a builder, I really respect the workmanship that goes into Legno Bastone’s treatments and finishes. I can tell they don’t cut any corners when it comes to quality,” observes Villy. “My clients were reassured after learning about the science and technique behind the marine-grade core, and feel confident they won’t have to deal with moisture damage in the future.”

To enhance the appearance and durability of the hardwood, the planks are also treated with Legno Bastone's signature UV-cured hard-wax protective oil finish. This patented treatment safeguards planks from stains, scratches, and other signs of wear-and-tear without compromising safety or sustainability. Free from VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and toxic chemicals, this all-natural finish ensures longevity while preserving indoor air quality. "Sustainability and eco-friendly materials are becoming increasingly important to my clients. Legno Bastone’s all-natural finish is the cherry on top of an already amazing product,” notes Villy.

Of course, staying on top of current trends is also a request that Villy often encounters. European Flooring’s chic selection lets clients enjoy both style and quality. Legno Bastone hardwood is cut in the wide plank format, a design style that creates the illusion of spaciousness while highlighting the natural beauty of wood. “My clients love the appearance of wide plank hardwood. It’s elegant and tends to make rooms appear bigger than they actually are,” shares Villy.

As Villy continues to shape luxury living spaces in South Florida, he looks forward to furthering his collaboration with European Flooring. "I’m so glad I discovered European Flooring. Their comprehensive support makes my job easier, whether I’m guiding clients through the selection process or planning an installation. I know I’ll be able to count on them for quality products and reliable service for any project.”

Individuals seeking authentic luxury hardwood flooring for upcoming design projects can explore European Flooring's offerings by visiting www.europeanflooring.com or contacting 1-888-995-9433. For design inspiration, follow their social media channels @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, @europeanflooringofftlauderdale, and @europeanflooringofsaltlakecity.

About European Flooring

European Flooring specializes in award-winning luxury hardwood flooring solutions for design industry professionals and discerning homeowners. The Legno Bastone distributors are renowned for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and personalized service. Headquartered in South Florida, the company serves clients through both online platforms and brick-and-mortar galleries in Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Salt Lake City.