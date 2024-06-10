Submit Release
"When Christian became ill, it hit me like a ton of bricks" - Georgie's story

Georgie, who lives with depression and anxiety, has been supporting her son through schizophrenia for nearly 35 years now. For Carers Week, she shares the impact stigma has had on her son’s life and offers helpful advice for carers in similar circumstances.

Mental illness, particularly schizophrenia, is mostly talked about in hushed tones. I feel ashamed to admit that during the early years if someone asked me, ‘What’s wrong with your son?’ I’d cautiously whisper, ‘He suffers with his nerves.’ These days, I educate people about this very misunderstood condition.

When Christian became ill, it hit me like a ton of bricks. The first seven years were horrendous. To develop schizophrenia at any age is devastating, but it’s harder if you’re only 15. Chris had no experience of work, socialising, driving, relationships. We were either incredibly sad because he was spending his life in bed or absolutely terrified by him hearing voices or seeing things.

He was, still is sometimes, plagued by his thoughts, moods or feelings and this in turn affects, or should I say ‘infects’, his loved ones. It’s almost as if a light goes out and we’re left frantically searching for the switch.

Stigma is a massive problem and until I feel confident enough to say ‘my son suffers from schizophrenia’ without the fear of ignorance, I will never rest. I’ve been asked many times if my son is violent. People just assume that people living with schizophrenia are axe-wielding maniacs. I want to be able to say this word without seeing that look of confusion and fear on people’s faces.

