Eyes on the Road : Driver Monitoring Systems Market worth $4.6 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research Reveals

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Driver Monitoring Systems Market," The driver monitoring systems market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe is expected to dominate the global driver monitoring system market. Technical developments in the sector for efficient enforcement of safety features and better drive quality lead toward the growth of the automotive industry. The adoption of driver monitoring has increased in safety systems of automobiles with the rise in popularity of autonomous driving. The presence of supportive legislations, and cost-effective vehicles fuel the use of safety systems in cars to improve safety and comfort. Automotive manufacturers in the region have focused on reducing road fatalities by adopting various safety ensuring programs such as eSafety Aware and other informative campaigns. High intensity discharge lamps lights improve drivability at night. Automotive electronics manufacturers have prioritized the development of Infrared cameras to develop better vision assisting systems for cars. The demand for electronic equipment has rapidly increased to improve driving and vehicle safety.

Increase in the demand for light commercial vehicle mainly for the purpose of carrying cargo leads toward the growth of the industry. This segment is considered to be the fast-growing vehicle type in the driver monitoring system market due to its vital role in the transportation industry. Advancement in technology and mandatory regulations toward driver monitoring system to be installed in the vehicles boost the growth of the market as users are now concerned toward the safety of the people, vehicle, and the cargo they carry.

The global driver monitoring system market is experiencing growth due to high demand for safety features, and stringent safety rules and regulations. However, high initial cost & complex structure is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global driver monitoring systems market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as light commercial vehicles.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, the driver state monitoring segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the driver health monitoring segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as personal and others.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, the ICE vehicles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the electric vehicles segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the sensors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for three-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The report also includes the cameras and others segments.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the aftermarket segment.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Aisin Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magna International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc., Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

⏺The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the driving monitoring system negatively due to commute restrictions.

⏺The sale of driver monitoring systems is directly linked to automotive production and sales activities. The global automotive production witnessed a decline by 16% in 2020 as compared to automotive production in 2019. The global automotive sales witnessed a drop by around 14% (Y-o-Y) from 90.42 million units in 2019 to 77.97 million units in 2020. This in turn, impacted the driving monitoring system market negatively.

⏺Although, the automotive market struggled during the pandemic time, the driver monitoring systems market has huge scope of growth in future due to the high demand for integration ofdriver monitoring systems in commercial vehicles, technological advancement in driver monitoring systems, and high demand for safety features in automobiles from consumer-end.

