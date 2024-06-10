Saudi Arabia Digital Printing Market Projected to Soar, Reaching US$ 766.58 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica
The integration of digital marketing and printing services is a major factor that is driving the growth of digital printing companies in Saudi Arabia.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 witnessed significant growth in 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟓𝟏.𝟑𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. With a projected compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, the market is anticipated to generate a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟔𝟔.𝟓𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Digital printing has emerged as a transformative technology in the printing industry, offering benefits such as shorter turnaround times, cost-effectiveness, and customization capabilities. The growing adoption of digital printing across various sectors such as packaging, advertising, textiles, and signage is a key driver propelling the market's growth in Saudi Arabia.
The rise in demand for personalized and on-demand printing solutions, coupled with advancements in digital printing technologies, is expected to fuel market expansion further. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly printing practices is encouraging market players to invest in innovative digital printing solutions.
Key market players operating in the Saudi Arabia digital printing market are strategizing to enhance their product portfolios and expand their geographical presence to gain a competitive edge. Collaborations, partnerships, and investments in research and development activities are some of the common strategies adopted by market participants to strengthen their market position.
Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
Canon, Inc.
Epson co.
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Gulf Business Solution (GBS)
HP Inc.
Kodak
Konica Minolta
MARK21EM-IMAJE
Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.
Prolines Group
Rabt Digital
Ricoh Company Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Xerox Corporation
Other Prominent Players
The digital printing market in Saudi Arabia is poised for substantial growth opportunities, driven by the continuous evolution of printing technologies and the growing demand for customized printing solutions across various industries. As businesses increasingly recognize the advantages offered by digital printing, the market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Solution
Printer
Small Format digital Laser Printers
Wide-Format Inkjet Printers
Roll-Feed Printers
Flatbed Printers
Hybrid Printers
Others
Consumables
Ink
Aqueous
Solvent
UV-curable
Latex
Dye Sublimation
Media/Substrate
Fabric
Paper & Paperboard
Plastic Films/Foils
Metal
Glass
Leather
Ceramics
Others
Cartridge
Other Consumables
Services
Design & Installation
Training
Repair & Maintenance
By Application
Barcoding
Numbering
Labeling
QR Coding
Variable Data
Marking
On-Demand Printing
Web-to-print
Others
By End Users
Textile
Packaging
Advertising
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Food & Beverage
Electronics
Automotives
Healthcare
Others
By Region
Riyadh
Jeddah
Dammam
Makkah
Madinah
Dhahran
Rest of Saudi Arabia
