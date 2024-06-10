Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Moonland Meta

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 10, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Moonland Meta

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it has added support for Moonland Meta, a free-to-play online RPG that combines high-quality graphics, immersive storytelling, and blockchain technology. Moonland Meta utilizes the Unreal Engine 5 to create a captivating narrative environment filled with diverse characters and activities. This integration allows the OKX Wallet Web3 community to seamlessly connect their wallets to Moonland Meta, enabling them to fully customize their characters, mint them as NFTs, and trade them with other players.

The integration of Moonland Meta with OKX Wallet brings several key benefits to OKX Wallet users. They can now participate in Moonland Meta's vibrant virtual world, where they can own and control their in-game assets, earn rewards for their progress, and even monetize their virtual assets across multiple games within the metaverse. OKX Wallet users can also enjoy Moonland Meta's 13 social multiplayer mini-games and engage with the game's in-game economy, powered by NFTs and the native cryptocurrency, Mooncoin.

OKX Wallet remains committed to expanding its support for innovative gaming projects that leverage blockchain technology, providing its users with a comprehensive and user-friendly Web3 experience.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer