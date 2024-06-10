Master the Complexities of International Mergers & Acquisitions with IBFD's New Online Course!

Amsterdam, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD's comprehensive online course, Mergers and Acquisitions – International Tax Aspects, helps you uncover the intricacies of international M&A transactions.

Designed for tax professionals in multinational groups, advisory firms, and governments, this intermediate-level course equips you with the skills to navigate international M&A deals with confidence.

Gain in-depth knowledge on all stages of an M&A transaction, from defining your strategy to post-closing integration. Explore the tax implications of various financing alternatives, identify tax pitfalls and opportunities, and master the role of representations, warranties, and indemnities in deal negotiations.

The course delves into:

Identifying and defining M&A strategies.

Stages of tax due diligence..

Structuring an acquisition (including vehicle selection).

Domestic and cross-border corporate reorganizations.

Post-acquisition structuring and integration.

Tax risk management and governance.

Delivered in five convenient modules, the course is flexible and self-paced, allowing you to learn at your own convenience over a two-month period.

By the end of this course, you will be able to:

Assess tax implications of financing alternatives.

Identify tax opportunities and pitfalls.

Navigate closing negotiations with confidence.

Analyze direct and indirect tax issues in M&A deals.

Differentiate between asset and share deals.

Apply post-acquisition structuring techniques.

Empower yourself to excel in the world of international M&A tax. Visit the course page today to enroll https://www.ibfd.org/shop/training/mergers-and-acquisitions-international-tax-aspects

