UNV and WFP sign Memorandum of Understanding to fortify their collaboration

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Food Programme (WFP) last week. The agreement will increase deployment of UN Volunteers in support of the 2030 Agenda, and includes a joint action plan to guide future collaboration.

This Memorandum of Understanding is a stepping stone for more fortified and promising collaboration between the two organizations for the benefit of future generations. UNV has long been a proponent of WFP, and UN Volunteers have steadfastly supported its delivery over the years.

Notably, UNV and WFP have been working together in the Sahel region, where it is estimated that over 20 million people are affected by conflict and 2.4 million people are mired in poverty, hunger and in need of food assistance.

This agreement is a great starting point for both UNV and WFP to set a solid foundation for further cooperation. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with WFP beyond West and central Africa, where the largest numbers of UN Volunteers – 173 out of 224 UN Volunteers – serve. --Mr Olivier Adam, UNV Executive Coordinator

This region, which includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, is a particular priority for WFP, and UNV has been providing substantial support to combat insecurities and instability. In 2019, 628 UN Volunteers served in the region, 36 per cent of them women, actively addressing challenges in the areas of health, education, human rights, security, refugees and environment.

We are grateful to UNV for the support that volunteers are providing to WFP. Their talent and energy enriches our efforts to help the world achieve Zero Hunger by 2030. And we believe we are giving these volunteers valuable experience that will benefit us all in the end. --Mr David Beasley, Executive Director of WFP

UN Volunteers have supported the provision of assistance for refugees in Cameroon, food assistance in Mali and Eurasia, disaster and emergency preparedness in Myanmar, as well as promoting peace through climate action in Africa.

UNV salutes WFP for the Nobel Peace Prize it was recently awarded for its contributions to combatting hunger and improving conditions for peace.

Congratulations to WFP and its colleagues for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, especially during this challenging time of COVID-19 and the worsening hunger crises faced by millions. This achievement is also meaningful for 813 UN Volunteers who have served with WFP in the last ten years to combat hunger in 70 countries. The volunteers’ efforts to end food insecurity are a true inspiration to all. --Mr Olivier Adam, UNV Executive Coordinator

The growing partnership between UNV and WFP will open up opportunities for further deployment of UN Volunteers to support resilience building, monitoring and evaluation, logistics, school feeding, COVID-19 response, as well as the implementation of recommendations of the upcoming Food Systems Summit in 2021.