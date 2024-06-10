Bitget Enriches VIP Access with Expanded Services and Perks

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce significant upgrades to its VIP levels and perks, aimed at providing more flexible, considerate, and exclusive benefits for a broader range of users. These enhancements are part of Bitget’s commitment to fostering a more equitable future through the crypto revolution.

In a move to make VIP services more accessible, Bitget is upgrading its VIP program tier system starting June 12. Users can qualify as VIPs and enjoy the benefits by meeting any one of the following requirements: a total asset balance of 30,000 USDT, a BGB balance of 20,000 USDT, a 30-day spot trading volume of 500,000 USDT, or a 30-day futures trading volume of 5 million USDT.

This change is designed to benefit a larger number of users, allowing more traders to enjoy the perks and advantages of being a Bitget VIP member. By lowering the barriers to entry, Bitget encourages users to engage more deeply with the platform, increasing their trading volumes and benefiting from enhanced services.

Bitget has enriched its VIP program with improved perks across all levels. VIP users can now enjoy:

-Trading Perks: Fee discounts and increased withdrawal limits.

-Ecosystem Perks: Access to new token airdrops, VIP-exclusive Earn products.

-Value-Added Perks: Exclusive research reports, personalized gifts, and dedicated services.

Recognizing the diverse needs of its VIP members, Bitget has introduced customized services such as VIP Earn, lending, staking, and asset management. These services are tailored to meet the personal and professional needs of high-volume traders and investors, providing a more personalized trading experience.

To cater to the varying needs of professional traders, Bitget has expanded its VIP levels both on the lower cap and higher cap. New perks include lower fees, increased API limits, sub-account upgrades, and websocket order placement, enhancing the trading capabilities and flexibility for advanced users.

In conjunction with the launch of the upgraded VIP program, Bitget is offering a VIP trial promotion. Users can qualify for VIP perks by:

-Depositing at least $15,000

-Reaching a spot trading volume of $250,000

-Reaching a futures trading volume of $2,500,000

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, shares her enthusiasm about the new VIP upgrades: “At Bitget, we are committed to providing the best possible trading experience for our users. By democratizing VIP access and offering more personalized services, we aim to empower more traders to benefit from our platform. This move reflects our dedication to innovation and inclusivity in the crypto space. We believe that these enhancements will not only attract new users but also foster long-term loyalty and engagement within our community.”

