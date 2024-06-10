St. Albans Barracks/ Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE









CASE#: 24A2003864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993





DATE/TIME: 06/09/2024 at 1828 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Golf Course Rd and Richard St, Richford VT





VIOLATIONS:

Aggravated Assault

Reckless Endangerment

Petit Larceny









ACCUSED: Kristen Yerry

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT









VICTIM: Adam Blaney & CB (juvenile)

AGE: 50 & 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 06/09/2024 at 1828 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call in reference a theft that had just occurred at a residence in Richford. Further information provided by witnesses stated that the suspect had pointed a firearm at the victim and his juvenile child after the victim had attempted to locate the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene.





With the assistance of US Border Patrol, the suspect was located in a wooded area at a nearby residence attempting to gain access to an ATV. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and identified as Kristen Yerry (25) of Richford.





It was confirmed that Yerry had two active warrants for her arrest stemming from other recent thefts.





Yerry was lodged at Chittenden County Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 06/10/24 at 1300 hours for the above offenses.













COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES-Chittenden County Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.











