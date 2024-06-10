Water and Sanitation on winners of 2024 SA Youth Water Prize

15 year old twins Sanelisiwe and Sandisiwe Nhlozi, from Buhlebemfundo Secondary School emerged victorious at the 2024 SA Youth Water Prize following their presentation on their innovative awareness project “Drop-Drop”. The competition took place at the Xylem Water Solutions Offices in Kempton Park, Gauteng, following a culmination of months of hard work and dedication from young water and sanitation enthusiasts country wide.

The dynamic duo of, not only impressed the judges but also earned them prizes that include R15,000 each, tickets to Sweden, laptops, a first-place trophy, R10,000 allowance and bursaries to further their education at the university of their choice.

The competition, organized in partnership with Xylem Water Solutions, Water Technology, the Water Research Commission, and other key stakeholders in the water sector, aimed to identify a project that would best represent South Africa at the 2024 Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden. The stakes were high, with the winning team earning an opportunity to showcase their project on a global platform and compete against other talented learners from around the world.

Following closely behind was Kimberly Technical School, whose impactful awareness project secured them second place. They received a prize of R14,000, a bursary, laptops, and a second-place trophy. Middleburg Muslim Secondary School in Mpumalanga also made a strong showing, earning third place for their outstanding awareness project plus R12 500, a laptop, and a bursary.

The South African Youth Water Prize competition is a vital component of the Department’s Water and Sanitation Education programme, which aims to educate learners and society on water resource management issues, including water use efficiency, water quality monitoring, protection of water resources, public health and hygiene awareness, and identification of invasive species.

Speaking in unison, Sanelisiwe and Sandisiwe expressed their gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to represent South Africa on the global stage. Their enthusiasm and passion for water conservation and sustainability were evident, and they are eager to showcase their project in Stockholm in August.

“We feel super excited, we are so emotional right now. We are so grateful to the teachers, mentors, and everybody who supported us to this far and our family, " said the SAYWP 2024 Champions.

It was not just the winners who walked away with prizes, as learners from all nine provinces who participated in the national finals were rewarded with bursaries and laptops to support their academic pursuits. This event served as a testament to the bright future of the youth in South Africa and their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

During her keynote address, Ms. Pumla Ncumshe from the Department of Water and Sanitation emphasized the importance of the SAYWP. She also congratulated the winners of the 2024 national finals, as well as all the participating schools, regional coordinators, media houses, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the program.

“As we look towards the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in August, we can't help but feel inspired by the dedication and creativity displayed by these young individuals. Their projects serve as a reminder of the importance of water conservation and the role that young people can play in shaping a sustainable future for all. Congratulations to all the participants, and best of luck to Sanelisiwe and Sandisiwe as they represent South Africa on the international stage.", she said.

The duo pledged to elevate South Africa to new heights and secure the top spot on the global stage of the competition with their awareness approach.

