Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreationinvites applications for sports, arts, culture and recreation events and festivals funding

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation (GDSACR) has urged potential applicants not to miss the deadline of 14, June 2024, to submit funding proposals for sports, arts, culture and recreation events and festivals.  

Proposals are being sought for events taking place during the 2024/2025 financial year ending on 31 March 2025. This can include festivals, music shows, sports tournaments, seminars, exhibitions, and more.

The department seeks to support initiatives that are in line with the wider provincial government objectives of promoting social cohesion, nation building, and economic development.

The proposals should focus on key areas including: 

  • Improving living conditions in Townships, Informal Settlements and Hostels (TISH). 
  • Increasing participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities. - Creating job opportunities for women, youth, and persons with disabilities. 
  • Attracting local residents and leading to localized social cohesion and economic impact.

Proposals should be submitted separately in a sealed envelope to the following address: No: 35 Rissik Street, Surrey House, Johannesburg 
For more details and to download the advert, please visit https://tinyurl.com/mppx97r2.

NB: The closing date for submissions is Friday, 14 June 2024 at 16h00.

For media enquiries and more information, please contact:

Nomazwe Ntlokwana- Departmental spokesperson.
Cell: 083 507 8068 
Email: nomazwe.ntlokwana@gauteng.gov.za
 

