PHILIPPINES, June 10 - Press Release

June 10, 2024 'Malasakit sa lolo't lola' -- Bong Go provides aid to a thousand indigent senior citizens in Echague, Isabela Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team supported a thousand senior citizens in Echague, Isabela, on Saturday, June 8. Go highlighted the Filipino cultural value of caring for the elderly, stating that giving back to senior citizens is a gesture aligned with Filipino traditions. "Salamat mga lolo at lola. Sana po yung karamihan sa inyo nasa mabuti po ang kalagayan. Alam ko na mahirap po ang inyong sitwasyon. Parati ko pong pinapaalala sa lahat na mahalin po natin ang ating lolo't lola. Wala po tayo sa mundong ito kundi po dahil sa kanila. At ito po yung panahon na bumawi tayo sa kanila," emphasized Go. "Kilala naman ang Pilipino sa pag-aalaga ng mga lolo't lola. Hindi natin pinapabayaan ang mga lolo't lola natin diba? Hanggang sa pagtanda nila, inaalagaan natin sila. Ito po ay isang paraan upang ipakita natin sa kanila yung pasasalamat, pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal natin sa ating mga lolo't lola," he continued. In a video message, Go highlighted the accessibility of Malasakit Centers located at the Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City and Governor Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City. These centers are crucial in easing access to medical assistance especially for older people, ensuring they receive the aid they need from government for the medical services they require. Conceived by Go in 2018 and institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463--which he principally sponsored and authored--the Malasakit Center program now includes 165 centers nationwide. These centers significantly reduce the medical expenses for elderly patients by consolidating the medical assistance programs of various government agencies. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Let us continue to bring medical services from the government closer to those in need, especially our seniors, who often have limited access to healthcare. After all, these funds are from the people and must be returned to them through reliable health services. Remember, health equates to life for every Filipino," emphasized Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health. Last February 28, RA 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., which Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians. As a member of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Go emphasized the government's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of senior citizens to Philippine society. Likewise, Go previously co-authored RA 11916, an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act. During the visit to Barangay San Fabian's evacuation center, the Malasakit Team distributed essential vitamins, clothing, and sports equipment to these 1,000 senior beneficiaries, some of whom received shoes, a bicycle, and a mobile phone. Working with Mayor Kiko Dy, these seniors also received financial aid from the government. The distribution events were organized at the local municipal gymnasiums. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.