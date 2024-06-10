Scout Space Signs Launch Services Agreement for Standalone Operational Space Domain Awareness Satellite with ABL Space
To demonstrate maturation of Scout’s Autonomy SoftwareRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scout Space Inc. a leading in-space observation service provider focused on space security and comprehensive Space Domain Awareness (SDA), today announced the signing of a Launch Services Agreement (LSA) with ABL Space Systems, an aerospace and launch service provider based in El Segundo, California.
This agreement secures the launch of Scout’s “Owlet-01,” a dedicated 16U space domain awareness satellite, as the primary customer payload on ABL’s third flight of its RS1 launch vehicle scheduled for later this year.
The Owlet-01 launch represents a significant milestone for Scout Space, as it is the first standalone operational SDA satellite to be launched by the company, featuring its Owl long-range optical telescope and payload system. The mission aims to substantially de-risk critical elements of the Owl family of payloads, including its core optical design, while also demonstrating fundamental segments of Scout’s software stack, including on orbit demonstration of key algorithms and autonomy functionality.
"We are thrilled to partner with ABL Space Systems for this pivotal launch," said Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space. "This mission will not only validate our Owl product line of optical payload systems but also demonstrate the advanced capabilities of our data exploitation and autonomy solutions. Moreover, the team’s ability to execute this mission on such a tight schedule is remarkable—we are taking this mission from concept to launch in less than six months. This includes not just the primary payload build within the next 90 days, but also the full integration and test of the bus within a few short weeks that follow."
Dan Piemont, President and CFO of ABL Space Systems, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We’re excited that Scout Space has chosen RS1 to deliver their critical technology demonstrator to orbit and look forward to strengthening our partnership through this mission and into the future."
The partnership between Scout Space and ABL Space Systems signifies a notable advancement in space security and domain awareness. With this launch, both companies are set to make substantial contributions to the evolving landscape of space operations and safety.
About Owl Optical Payload System
The Owl is a long-range space domain awareness optical sensor designed to enhance missions with advanced space domain awareness capabilities. It provides on-board object detection and orbit determination.
About Scout Space
Scout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout’s in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visit www.scout.space.
About ABL Space Systems
ABL Space Systems builds rockets to launch small satellites. ABL’s RS1 launch vehicle deploys over 1 ton of payload into orbit. The GS0 launch system enables RS1 to be operated from any flat pad globally. ABL is based in El Segundo, California. For more information, visit www.ablspacesystems.com.
Scout Space Press Contact:
Trisha Navidzadeh
VP of Marketing & Public Relations
trisha.navidzadeh@scout.space
ABL Space Systems General Press Inquiries:
hi@ablspacesystems.com
###
Trisha Navidzadeh
Scout Space Inc.
trisha.navidzadeh@scout.space
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube