Fontaine Contracting LTD. Rebrands to Fontaine Landscaping & Snow Services

Jean Luc Fontaine, CEO

Fontaine Contracting rebrands to Fontaine Landscaping & Snow Services, reaffirming commitment to top-quality landscaping and snow removal in Chilliwack, BC.

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fontaine Contracting LTD. is excited to announce its rebranding to Fontaine Landscaping & Snow Services. The company has been a trusted provider of landscaping and snow removal services for over 10 years and this rebranding reflects its commitment to providing comprehensive and top-quality solutions to its clients.

The decision to rebrand was made in order to better reflect the company's core services and values. Fontaine Landscaping & Snow Removal Services prides itself on its attention to detail, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. With this rebranding, the company aims to further solidify its position as a premier provider of landscaping and snow removal services in the Chilliwack area.

Fontaine Landscaping & Snow Services offers a wide range of services including artificial grass installation, custom landscaping, strata & commercial landscaping, backyard putting greens, as well as snow plowing and removal. The company's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing top-notch services to both residential and commercial clients. With their expertise and state-of-the-art equipment, clients can trust that their properties will be well-maintained and safe during the winter months.

Fontaine Landscaping & Snow Services is located at 50778 Ledgestone Pl #67, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6H3 and is open 24 hours a day. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (604) 845-5441. The company is proud to serve the province of British Columbia and looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional services under its new name.

Fontaine Landscaping & Snow Services is excited for this new chapter and is committed to delivering the same level of excellence and professionalism that its clients have come to expect. With its rebranding, the company is confident that it will continue to be a leader in the landscaping and snow removal industry.