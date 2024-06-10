Transport is Australia’s fastest-growing and third-highest emitting sector.

Relying solely on one technology, such as EVs, to reduce the country’s transport emissions could put decarbonisation goals at risk and prevent the nation from seizing the opportunities presented by taking a more diverse approach.

The good news is that decarbonising transport and improving the transport system overall can go hand in hand.

Solutions that move people and goods more efficiently also cut emissions.

Australia can create a resilient and credible plan to decarbonise its transport sector that is more responsive to real-world challenges and allows for contingencies to ensure emissions reductions stay on track.

Free online event

Tuesday, 11 June 2024

2:00pm (AEST)

Presentations and Q&A

Register now

For the first time, Climateworks Centre has modelled decarbonisation scenarios for the transport sector that look at solutions beyond electric vehicle uptake to show the emissions impact of public and active transport as well as freight mode shift and solutions that reduce overall transport activity including by making trips shorter or more efficient.

Our new report imagines a future transport system for Australia that incorporates all tools at its disposal and measures the benefits of including mode shift and reduced transport activity in its decarbonisation approach.

These diverse solutions can increase transport choice, reduce congestion, and make travel more efficient and convenient while also reducing emissions.

The majority of Australians live and work in cities, meaning approximately 76 per cent of car travel occurs in urban areas.

Much of Australia’s freight travel is also concentrated in these areas.

As Australian cities grow, moving people and goods more efficiently will be critical to relieving congestion, improving liveability and productivity, and reducing pressure on road infrastructure.

Join Climateworks experts for this webinar to hear how good transport planning goes hand in hand with good decarbonisation planning.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel during a Q&A.

All registered participants will be emailed a link to a copy of the report and a recording of the event.

PANELISTS

Helen Rowe

Transport Program Impact Manager

Climateworks Centre

Helen works with government and industry stakeholders to define a common vision and action plan to move the transport sector to zero emissions.

Helen has held leadership roles in consulting, not-for-profits and government, including as the Director of Sustainable Transport Programs at the Victorian Department of Transport. She was also Head of Innovation and Strategy at the startup, CoDesign Studio.

She also has experience in research roles and is currently completing a doctorate in sustainable transport and system change.

Lily Rau

Senior Project Manager (Transport)

Climateworks Centre

Lily engages with government and industry stakeholders to drive decarbonisation in the transport sector.

Before joining the transport team, Lily worked in Climateworks’ industry team, where she supported the Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative, which found it is possible to achieve net zero emissions across Australia’s heavy industry supply chains.

Lily has over a decade of experience in the environmental sector and before joining Climateworks was a Senior Marketing Manager at Lime, where she led campaigns for sustainable transportation in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Michael Li

Acting Head of Strategy

Climateworks Centre

Michael is the acting lead of Climateworks’ Strategy team, applying strategic thinking across the organisation’s systems to support ambition for real-life impact at scale.

In his usual role as Research and Analysis Manager, Michael supports and coordinates research, modelling and analysis capabilities at Climateworks, in line with the organisation’s strategic objective of achieving systems-level change. This involves working closely with program delivery teams and providing independent and objective advice on design and presentation. He also supports the capacity management and professional development of analysts working across Climateworks and hosts forums for sharing best practices.