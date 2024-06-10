Timor-Leste Celebrates World Ocean Day 2024

Mon. 10 of June of 2024, 09:00h

Dili, 7 June 2024 – The IX Constitutional Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will mark World Ocean Day 2024 from 8 to 18 June with a series of events and activities.

This year’s focus of World Ocean Day highlights Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy development. Under the government-led national campaign slogan, “Ha’u-nia Tasi, Ha’u-nia Timor” (My Sea, My Timor), this year’s celebration will kick-off on Saturday, 8 June with beach cleanings in the coastal areas of Dili, capital of Timor-Leste.



Several other events are planned for the day, including the launch of the “Peixe Azul” (Blue Fish) in front of the Government Palace by the President of the Republic, José Ramos-Horta, to highlight the danger of plastic bottle pollution of our sea, and the need to address this serious environmental issue. This will be followed by the launch of Children’s Book titled “O Meu Mar, O Meu Timor” (My Sea, My Timor) by Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, at the Xanana Reading Room, in Dili.

Focal Points and representatives from relevant line ministries, and representatives of the State institutions, will convene for a three-day specialised leadership training on the Blue Economy at the Auditorium Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, at the Ministry of Finance. This training session is aimed at enhancing the economic, social, and environmental protection of Timor-Leste's aquatic resources.

Three separate day-long training sessions will also be conducted, from 13-18 June, with other key stakeholders including from civil society organisations, from the private sector, NGOs, media, for Future Youth Ambassadors of the Blue Economy, and for the Presidents of Municipal Authorities.

The training is organised by the Land and Maritime Boundary Office (LMBO) and delivered by Mr. Álvaro Sardinha, a trainer and specialist consultant in the Blue Economy from Portugal. Mr. Sardinha will also make a special presentation on the Blue Economy’s potential and opportunities in Timor-Leste to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, 12 June.

On 14 June, the Blue Economy’s Marine Tourism Fair, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, will take place at the Centre Court of Timor Plaza, and will feature stalls from stakeholders and local entrepreneurs involved in the marine tourism sector. This one day-long event will help in encouraging interest in Timor-Leste’s marine tourism offerings and potential.

From 15-16 June, Mr. Álvaro and a team from the Blue Economy Unit of the LMBO, will travel to Ataúro Island to engage with local authorities and leaders, association leaders, focal points from the tourism industry and supporting sectors including youths to socialise the Blue Economy concept. Mr Álvaro will also visit community cooperatives in Beloi and Vila Maumeta and conduct site visits along the coral reefs of Ataúro to experience first-hand the marine biodiversity of the island.

World Ocean Day is celebrated annually around the world on 8 June, to remind us of the importance of the ocean we all share and depend on for food, medicine, and for the biosphere. The main aim of World Ocean Day is to inform about the often-negative impact of human actions and activity on the ocean, to develop a worldwide movement of ocean stewardship, and to mobilise and unite the world’s population towards the sustainable management of the world's ocean.

In Timor-Leste, the IX Constitutional Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão has made it a priority to focus on the development of Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy, that is to look at the country’s other resources in the Timor Sea, alongside its oil and gas resources, to boost development and improve the livelihoods of Timorese People.

For a full schedule of events and activities for World Ocean Week in Timor-Leste, please scan the QR Code below: