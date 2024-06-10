Barb’s Fish & Chips Celebrates 40 Years as an Iconic Victoria Institution at Fisherman’s Wharf, Victoria BC
Barb's is celebrating 40 years of iconic Fish & Chips served up fresh at Fisherman's Wharf!
Ask any islander, and they’ll tell you that a perfect day in Victoria isn’t complete without a stop at Barb’s Fish & Chips.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barb’s Fish & Chips, an iconic Victoria institution nestled in the heart of Fisherman’s Wharf, proudly announces its 40th anniversary. Since its inception four decades ago, Barb’s has been a beacon of culinary excellence, setting the tone for the vibrant and colorful atmosphere now shared with visitors from around the world at Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria.
— John Catucci
Established in 1984 by Barbara Peterson, affectionately known as Barb to locals and tourists alike, Barb’s Fish & Chips has become synonymous with quality local seafood and hospitality. The story of its humble beginnings, starting as a small floating shack with Barb’s vision, a 100lb bag of russet potatoes, a fresh catch from the fishing boats on the wharf, and a coffee mug of homemade tartar sauce, is a testament to Barb’s dedication and passion for creating exceptional dining experiences. Despite the challenges of those early days, including the small restaurant nearly tipping over into the Inner Harbour due to an excess of fresh spuds on board, Barb’s commitment to quality and innovation prevailed.
“We are thrilled to commemorate four decades of setting the standard for exceptional seafood in Victoria,” said Ian Poyntz, Owner at Barb’s Fish and Chips. “This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of our local community, the dedication of our team, and the rich culinary heritage of Vancouver Island.”
To celebrate this momentous occasion, Barb’s Fish & Chips is planning a series of exciting events throughout the year, including a Grand Prize "Dinner for 10 Giveaway"! Alongside Barb’s signature Traditional Fish & Chips, guests can indulge in the house-made flame-grilled 100% Canadian beef burgers “The Barb’s Burger,” which have become a favorite among patrons. Additionally, Team Barb’s serves up the now legendary “top-secret recipe” Creamy Seafood Chowder!
“Families flock to enjoy locally caught Cod with a crunchy batter served up alongside golden fries, tangy house-made tartar sauce, and crisp coleslaw,” added Poyntz. “Generations have fallen in love with these now world-famous Fish & Chips that share the menu with local seafood delicacies from across Vancouver Island, including Fanny Bay oysters, clams, and Salt Spring mussels all soaked in real butter and served up fresh on the dock.”
“We want to express our gratitude to the community that has embraced us for 40 years,” Poyntz continued. “Our anniversary celebrations are our way of giving back and saying thank you for making Barb’s Fish & Chips an iconic Victoria institution and a cherished part of the vibrant and tasty atmosphere at Fisherman’s Wharf.”
Featured in the Food Network’s “Big Food Bucket List” - Season 3 Episode 4, host John Catucci remarked, “Ask any islander, and they’ll tell you that a perfect day in Victoria isn’t complete without a stop at Barb’s Fish & Chips.” This national recognition underscores Barb’s status as a must-visit destination for everyone in Victoria.
As a former mariner, Ian Poyntz is no stranger to improvisation and facing challenges head-on. Running Barb’s Fish and Chips at Fisherman’s Wharf shares similarities with his maritime past, where both careers depend on people and equipment, and both are influenced by the weather. Since taking over the business in 2006, Poyntz has faced the unique challenges of the restaurant industry with practical problem-solving and a commitment to maintaining high standards.
“You can’t succeed in business for 40 years without the support of the neighborhoods around you. Especially during COVID, we only had local support, but we had more than usual,” Poyntz reflected.
Looking ahead, Barb’s Fish & Chips remains committed to providing exceptional seafood cuisine, warm hospitality, and unforgettable dining experiences. With its picturesque location floating at Fisherman’s Wharf and a legacy built on passion and quality, Barb’s looks forward to welcoming friends and family for many generations to come.
About Barb’s Fish and Chips:
Founded in 1984 by Barbara Peterson, Barb’s Fish & Chips is an iconic Victoria institution located at
Recent Accolades:
Voted Best Fish & Chips 2023 - “Best of the City” Vic News
Voted Best Fish & Chips 2023 - “Readers’ Choice Awards” Times Colonist Victoria
Voted #1 Hidden Gem West Coast 2023 - Heinz Canada
Featured in the Food Network’s “Big Food Bucket List” - Season 3 Episode 4
Barb's Pacific Halibut & Chips