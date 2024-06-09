CED Organizes Financial Management Workshop

A total of thirty-four (34) representatives from across the local business sector will hone their skills in financial management at a one week record keeping workshop organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED).

The Financial Management Module I workshop, entitled ‘An Introduction to Record Keeping’, is scheduled to take place 10th to 14th June, 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Methodist Wesley Hall, Kingstown.

This workshop is intended for MSME owners, managers, accounts clerks, and other interested individuals responsible for financial management in their organization or those just wishing to understand the fundamentals of financial management.

Participants will get an understanding of the basics of book keeping and learn how to record and depreciate fixed assets, record credit sales and payments, reconcile bank statements, and prepare petty cash books. They will also learn how to record cash sales and payments, prepare, analyze and interpret financial statements, as well as record keeping for Value Added Tax (VAT) purposes.