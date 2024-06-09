Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident


 


STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24B2002539


RANK/TROOPER NAME:  Tpr. Daniel Arrato                 


STATION:              Royalton Barracks


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 06/09/2024 at approximately 0751 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Street, Randolph


VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Disorderly Conduct


 


ACCUSED:          Keya M. Olson                          


AGE: 45


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph


 


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of


sexual assault or domestic violence.)


AGE:


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


 


INCIDENT DETAIL: 


              On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of an female that had entered a convenience store and acted in violent and tumultuous behavior and recklessly assaulted a family/household member.  Olson was transported to the Royalton Barracks where she was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Orange County, Criminal Division on June 10, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges




COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT DATE/TIME: 6-10-24            


COURT: Orange


MUG SHOT: INCLUDED


 

 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032


 

