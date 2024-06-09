Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 24B2002539
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/09/2024 at approximately 0751 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Street, Randolph
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Keya M. Olson
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
INCIDENT DETAIL:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of an female that had entered a convenience store and acted in violent and tumultuous behavior and recklessly assaulted a family/household member. Olson was transported to the Royalton Barracks where she was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Orange County, Criminal Division on June 10, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-10-24
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032