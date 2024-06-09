Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident









STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B2002539





RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Daniel Arrato





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933









DATE/TIME: 06/09/2024 at approximately 0751 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Street, Randolph





VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Disorderly Conduct









ACCUSED: Keya M. Olson





AGE: 45





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph









VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of





sexual assault or domestic violence.)





AGE:





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:









INCIDENT DETAIL:





On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of an female that had entered a convenience store and acted in violent and tumultuous behavior and recklessly assaulted a family/household member. Olson was transported to the Royalton Barracks where she was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Orange County, Criminal Division on June 10, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges













COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: 6-10-24





COURT: Orange





MUG SHOT: INCLUDED









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.











