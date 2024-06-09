Prime Minister Celebrates Isabel Second Appointed Day and calls for Unity and Inclusivity

The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Hon. Jeremiah Manele led a delegation to Buala on June 3, 2024, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Second Appointed Day of Isabel Province. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of unity in diversity and development for prosperity.

Amongst the distinguished delegates who accompanied the Prime Minister to celebrate Isabel 40 Seocnd Appointed Day Anniversary were, Hon. Wayne Ghemu, Minister for Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening, Hon. Franklyn Wasi, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Hon. Isikeli Vave, Minister for Home Affairs, Hon. Cathy Nori, Deputy Chairlady of Caucus, Hon. Trevor Manemahaga, Minister for Home Affairs and Hon. Ben Maenu, MP for Lau and Baelelea.

Hon. Ministers who were part of the Hon. Prime Minister’s distinguished delegation (L-R) Hon. Isikeli Vave, Minister for Home Affairs, Hon. Trevor Manemahaga, Minister for MECDM, Hon. Cathy Nori, Deputy Chairlady of the Caucus, and Hon. Wayne Ghemu, Minister for MPGIS

Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Franklyn Wasi, and Hon. Ben Maenu who were part of the Prime Minister’s distinguished delegation to the Isabel Province 40th Second Appointed Day Anniversary Celebration

The Hon. Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Premier, Speaker, and traditional leaders, Bishop Elison Quity, Bishop of the Diocese of Ysabel, Vicar General Fr. Dudley Palmer, and the people of Isabel for making him felt honored as the first son of Isabel to be elected Prime Minister, something he proudly holds dear.

The second appointed day theme for Isabel Province was “Celebrating Unity in Diversity, and Development for Prosperity in Isabel.” The Prime Minister stated that the theme emphasized unity in diversity, irrespective of cultural, religious, or social differences, and the need for unity to ensure prosperity for the people. He said, the Government of National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) emphasizes creating an environment where all Solomon Islanders are empowered and valued, ensuring equal opportunities and improving business undertakings. He emphasized that investors to Isabel should focus on the future prosperity of Isabel Province and its people, not just profiting at the expense of the province.

The Prime Minister assured the Premier for Isabel that the government through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening would collaborate with the Premier to achieve development goals and assured that the 100-day program and policy statement are in progress, focusing on GNUT priorities for the first 100 days.

The Prime Minister applauded Isabel Provincial Government, led by Premier Hon. Hayward, for prioritizing agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, fishing, minerals, energy, connectivity, and investment for a brighter future, assuring that the SIG is preparing for a cattle-breeding unit at Garanga and would be collaborating with the Isabel Province to produce lentil plants and other commodities.

The Hon. Prime Minister and Madam Manele, and the Hon. Premier (MPA) and Madam Rebecca Hayward during Isabel Province 40th Second Appointed Day Celebration at Buala

The Prime Minister thanked Isabel Provincial Government for supporting nickel mines and plans are afoot to advance Mineral Resource Bill 2024. He added that the Government is reviewing Electricity Act to diversify energy supply and implementing renewable energy pilot projects.

The Prime Minister stated that Isabel, renowned for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, has potential to showcase its province through tourism and assured that Isabel stands to benefit from the SIG’s initiative that is going to transform telephone and internet connectivity through the Solomon Islands Broadband Infrastructure Project (SINBIP), funded by a soft loan from China. He assured that the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources is working with investors to increase seaweed production and support fisheries centers. Even so, the Ministry of Communication and Aviation is planning to upgrade Suavanao airport to an all-weather facility.

Prime Minister Manele urged leaders of Isabel and all stakeholders to work collaboratively with the Isabel Provincial Government and the National Government to maximize joint efforts to achieve the 2035 National Development Strategy and 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. “I am urging everyone to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Isabel Second Appointed Day by embracing the spirit of breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and eliminating discrimination”, he stated. He further stated that diversity, social harmony, and unity can shape a future where prosperity is achieved through unity and progress.

Buala Police flag bearers with the Isabel Provincial flag as Vicar General of the Diocese of Isabel, Reverend Dudley Palmer offers a prayer for the blessing of the flag before it was raised as part of the celebration

The Hon. Prime Minister and the Hon. Premier (MPA) cutting the Isabel traditional pudding to mark Isabel Province 40th Second Appointed Day Celebration

The Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele receiving a gift of traditional shell money from the Premier of Isabel Province, Hon. Lawrence Hayward Kile (MPA) during Isabel Province 40th Second Appointed Day Celebration at Buala on June 3, 2024

The Prime Minister inspects a small guide of honor put out by the Buala Police

Provincial Assembly Members line up to meet the Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele

RISPF Brass Band during Isabel Province 40th Second Appointed Day Celebration

