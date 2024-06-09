GNUT Committed to Supporting the Provinces through PCDF and Revenue Mobilization

Speaking at Buala during the commemoration of Isabel Province 40th Second Appointed Day on June 3, 2024, the Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah stated that the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) will continue to support the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) to develop strong governance institutions and responsive government at the provincial level through the Ministry of the Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS).

The renowned Provincial Governance Strengthening Programme (PGSP), a national government programme that is supported by donors to improve service delivery, is based at the MPGIS. The PGSP has a performance-based funding component known as PCDF, which has incentivized the provinces since its establishment in 2009.

The aim of the PCDF is to improve financial management, public expenditure, and discipline of public funds, to which Isabel Province came out as one of the highest performing provinces. The 2024 Solomon Islands Government budget for PCDF programmes is $30 million, with Isabel Province potentially going to benefit from this funding. “I am urging Isabel Province to maintain its top-performing record in the Solomon Islands in the upcoming PCDF assessment for 2024/25 allocation,” the Hon. Prime Minister urged.

Isabel Province’s efforts in improving school infrastructure and capital projects in Buala and around Isabel are evident, and the optimistic outlook for 2024 and future financial performance indicates continued high standards, stated the Hon. Prime Minister. He stated that the National Government, through the MPGIS, will continue to provide manpower support in accounting, procurement, and planning to assist provincial staff in implementing work programmes that are aimed at improving service delivery efficiency.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s continued support in the capacity building and skills enhancement for Provincial Assembly Members, Provincial Speakers, and Provincial Staff through the MPGIS to enhance policy and service delivery in the provinces.

Prime Minister Manele stated that the GNUT plans a heavy legislative agenda for 2024, including the Draft Federal Constitution, which will be deliberated on through the Constituent Assembly in September or October. This is in line with government plans to review the Provincial Government Act 1997 and draft a Provincial Government Bill, collaborating with provinces to explore potential benefits for the country’s government systems.

He added that the GNUT, through the MPGIS, is revisiting the developed “Revenue Sharing Bill” to ensure equitable resource sharing among provinces, enabling effective service delivery to citizens and communities, as provincial governments are the implementation arms of the national government.

The Hon. Prime Minister stated that the government’s 100-day programme clearly outlines the activities related to these two policy areas, whose progress will be reported in the coming months.

The Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and the Premier of Isabel Province, Hon. Lawrence Hayward Kile (MPA) during the raising of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem

Prime Minister Manele and Premier Lawrence Hayward (MPA)

Hon. Prime Minister Manele making reciprocate remarks during the presentation of gifts

Minister for the Ministry of Provincial Government and institutional Strengthening, Hon. Wayne Ghemu, Deputy Chairlady of the Caucus, Hon. Cathy Nori, and PS for Ministry of National Planning and Aid Coordination, and Supervising PS for MPGIS, Dr. Melchior Mataki

Some of the Honourable Members of Parliament who were part of the Prime Minister’s delegation. (L-R) Hon. Isikeli Vave, Minister for Home Affairs, Hon. Trevor Manemahaga, Minister for MECDM, Hon. Cathy Nori, Chairlady of the Caucus, Hon. Wayne Ghemu, Minister for MPGIS, Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and Madam Jocelyn Manele.

(R-L) Hon. Isikeli Vave and Hon. ben Maenu being presented with gifts of Isabel mats, baskets of food and pigs by two Hon. MPAs representing Isabel Province

(R-L) Private Secretary of the Prime Minister, Mr. Ronald Fugui and Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister, Tony Kabasi receiving gifts of mats and food

