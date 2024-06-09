FW: Berlin Barracks/ Missing Person

UPDATE

At approximately 12:00 pm, Morris Lasell was located safe. He made his way out of a wooded area to a nearby residence approximately 1.5 miles from where he was last seen. The Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aerial System Team, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Rescue Inc, Waterbury Backcountry Search and Rescue, and the Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the search Saturday evening. Searching continued throughout the night and into Sunday, when Lasell was located. Approximately sixty searchers assisted. There were numerous community members who supported the search effort as well. Lasell was treated by East Montpelier Rescue and the Plainfield Fast Squad, and transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for precautionary measures.

CASE#: 24A3003762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2024 at 15:30 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2764 Rt 232, Marshfield VT

MISSING PERSON: Morris Lasell

AGE: 88

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a missing person complaint originating in the Town of Marshfield. It is reported that Morris Lasell was last seen last Saturday June 8th 2024 in Marshfield VT with his wife Brenda Lasell. Lasell is 5’08”, 150lbs with white hair. Lasell was last seen wearing tan pants, a blue denim long sleeve shirt, a white hat and hiking boots. Lasell went on a walk with his wife and a friend and went off on his own. Lasell did not return from the walk.

Lasell’s disappearance is not suspicious but there are concerns for his welfare at this time. It is unknown what direction and/or location he may have been walking to. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Lasell, is urged to contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

