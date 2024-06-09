NoOnes Announces Zero Fees on USDT Trades in Argentina
NoOnes' lowered the USDT trade fee with bank transfers to 0%
This change aims to make financial transactions more affordable and accessible, especially in the Global South, including South America.”BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoOnes, the leading financial communication super app, announced that all USDT trades conducted via bank transfers on the NoOnes platform will be completely fee-free in Argentina.
— Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnes
“This exciting change aims to make financial transactions more affordable and accessible for everyone”, Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing user experience and offering greater value.
"We are always looking for ways to improve our platform and offer more value to our users," continued Ray Youssef. "By eliminating fees on USDT trades with bank transfers, we aim to make trading simpler and more rewarding."
This initiative underscores NoOnes' dedication to helping users save money and trade more efficiently. With the new fee-free policy, NoOnes invites traders to take advantage of this incredible offer and enjoy seamless, cost-effective trading.
Join NoOnes today and experience the benefits of zero-fee USDT trading with bank transfers.
About NoOnes:
NoOnes is a financial communication super app that empowers users by connecting them to the global conversation and the world’s financial system. With features such as messaging, a diverse marketplace with over 250 payment methods, and peer-to-peer payments, NoOnes provides users with a comprehensive platform for financial empowerment. The app also includes a Bitcoin wallet that acts as a store of value, aligning with its mission to unleash the true power of the Global South.
