Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR - 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races – Fire Services Bureau and Association of Macao Youth Development successfully defend titles at Macao Standard Dragon Boat Races

MACAU, June 9 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the ‘Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races’ staged both the Open category and Women’s category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race today (9 June). After several rounds of exciting races, the Fire Services Bureau and the Association of Macao Youth Development won the Open category and the Women’s category, respectively.

The second day of the Races featured fierce races among a total of 30 teams in the Open category. Six teams entered the Grand Final, including Sands China, Wynn, the Fire Services Bureau, SJM Golden Jubilee, Bicicleta Tung Veng and Melco. The reigning champions Fire Services Bureau led from start to finish to secure the championship with a time of 1:53.978, after winning the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Government Departments categories the day before. SJM Golden Jubilee and Wynn finished second and third, respectively, followed by Bicicleta Tung Veng, Melco and Sands China. The 7th to 12th places went to Iao Lok, DC System Digital Communications Ltd., Yunongfan – Tong Sam DB Team, Macao Polytechnic University, MGM and Shun Tak Group – Macau Tower, respectively.

In the Women’s category, the defending champions Association of Macao Youth Development remained invincible and secured their second championship this year after winning the Small Dragon Boat Race. The champions reached the finish line with a time of 2:13.825 ahead of Sands China and SJM Lotus, which came second and third, respectively. The 4th to 6th places went to Wynn, MGM and Galaxy Pearl, respectively.

Officiating guests at the prize ceremony included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Claudio Schermi, President of the International Dragon Boat Federation; Isabel Celeste Jorge, Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Cheong Kuai Hong, Chio Man Tou, Au Ieong Sin Ieng, Pun Keng Man and Lei Ka In, members of the Sports Committee.

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held at tomorrow’s Duanwu Festival (10 June). Elite teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines will compete with local teams for the championships.

Parade performance by cultural and artistic groups will be held during the event. In addition, the ‘2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival’ will be held at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. Various types of booths selling local cultural and creative products as well as snacks and drinks, a themed photo area, booth games and workshops will be on offer. There will also be interactive magic, balloon twisting and street music performances to create a festive carnival atmosphere. Residents and tourists are welcome to come and watch the dragon boat races, experience the festive atmosphere, and jointly create a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.