PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 7, 2024 Adopted son of Legazpi City, Bong Go helps thousands of TODA and cooperative members in Albay On Thursday, June 6, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally provided assistance to Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) members of Legazpi City and Daraga, Albay, as well as members of various cooperatives in Bicol Region, held at the Albay's Astrodome in Legazpi City. In his speech, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor, underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipinos, particularly those whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by various crises and the poorest members of society. He praised the efforts of local officials present, led by Governor Grex Lagman and Legazpi City Councilor Carol Ziga, among others, for their commitment to ensuring their constituents are well-supported. Go then encouraged them to sustain their efforts for the continued growth and development of Legazpi City and the entire province of Albay. "Ako po'y nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Ako po'y hindi politiko. Magtatrabaho lang po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya. At kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon," he said. "Iyan naman po ang ipinangako ko sa inyo, magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go expressed. Go, and his Malasakit Team distributed to TODA members grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, bags, basketballs, and volleyball. Furthermore, through the efforts of Senator Go and Governor Lagman, the 2,000 qualified indigent TODA members received financial support from the local government. Meanwhile, the cooperative members also received shirts, keychains, basketballs, and volleyballs from Senator Go. Select recipients have received additional bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and a watch. These cooperative members from 23 cooperatives from Bicol region benefitted from the 'Malasakit sa Kooperatiba' program of the Cooperative Development Authority that Senator Go advocated for. In the 2024 budget, Go advocated for increased funding for the Cooperative Development Authority Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives. This includes financial assistance of PhP 50,000 per micro or small cooperative under the Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba Program. Senator Go has been a staunch advocate for cooperative development. He is the co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11502, or the National Cooperative Month Act, which designates October as the National Cooperative Month each year. Additionally, he co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11535, a law mandating the appointment of a Cooperatives Development Officer at the municipal, city, and provincial levels. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reminded Filipinos to focus on their health. He emphasized the importance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure disadvantaged Filipinos can conveniently access government medical assistance programs. In Albay, Malasakit Center is located at the Bicol Regional Training and Teacher Hospital in Daraga. Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Department of Health-managed and other qualified public hospitals can host Malasakit Centers. These centers aim to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance for those in need. Since its inception in 2018, 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. Moreover, Senator Go is the principal sponsor of RA 11478, the law doubling the bed capacity of Bicol Medical Center (BMC) from 500 to 1,000, which helped the region in its COVID response during the pandemic. "Mga kababayan ko, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go said. On the same day, Go attended the inauguration of the New Legazpi Evacuation Center, which he supported as Vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, and the 2nd Bicol Social Media Summit 2024. He also inspired students and shared the importance of education in Filipinos during the commencement exercises of Southern Luzon Technological College Foundation Inc.