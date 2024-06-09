PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 7, 2024 Bong Go highlights media's role in safeguarding good governance at 2nd Bicol Social Media Summit in Legazpi City, Albay The 2nd Bicol Social Media Summit 2024, held at the Casablanca Convention Center in Legazpi City, Albay, on Thursday, June 6, saw the attendance of notable public figures, including Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Councilor Caroline Ziga, Presidential Task Force on Media Security Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez, and National Press Club President Lydia Bueno, among others. With the theme "The Role of Public Servants and Youth Leaders: Promoting Societal Inclusivity and Competitiveness in the Region," the summit, led by Bicol Press Club President Ruel Saldico, focused on the pivotal roles of public servants and the media in fostering a more inclusive and competitive society. In his address, Senator Go, an adopted son of Legazpi City and who also attended the 1st summit last year, underscored the indispensable role of media professionals in shaping public discourse and ensuring transparency in governance. "In this era of rapid information exchange, our roles are more intertwined than ever. As public servants, our commitment to transparency and accountability remains steadfast. We are tasked with governance and ensuring that our actions reflect the trust and expectations of the people we serve," Go opened. "The work of media people is paramount. They are the bridge between the government and the people, ensuring that the public knows and understands every action we take," Go emphasized. He highlighted that the efforts of public servants could only be fully appreciated if effectively communicated to the citizens. Senator Go also reinforced the Filipinos' right to be informed about national affairs, attributing this critical responsibility to the media. "Filipinos have every right to know what's happening in their country, and it is the job of those in the media to deliver this information accurately and promptly," he stated. "Your responsibility to report accurately and ethically helps shape public perception and policy direction. This is a powerful tool in shaping our nation's path forward," he added. A key highlight of his speech was Senate Bill No. 1183, the "Media and Entertainment Workers Welfare Act." This legislative proposal he filed aims to provide enhanced protection, security, and incentives for media workers across all platforms, reflecting Go's commitment to the welfare of media professionals. Under the proposed measure, a written contract must be signed by the media entity and the employee to guarantee utmost protection from unjust compensation and ensure that their rights and welfare are well protected and not neglected. "This summit is ideal for us to recommit to these goals. Let's use this opportunity to reinforce our collaboration, ensuring that our efforts always align with the best interests of the Filipino people," Go cited. "Together, let us strive for a dialogue that is not only constructive but also respectful and forward-thinking. Though our roles differ, our ultimate goal is the same: to serve and uplift the lives of every Filipino," he continued. During the event, Go gave away snacks and fruits to media personnel who were in attendance. In concluding his speech, Senator Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, lauded media practitioners' dedication and hard work. "I commend all Filipinos working in the media industry for their dedication and perseverance in ensuring that the public receives the most accurate and essential information." "Thank you for your commitment to these ideals, and I look forward to the fruitful discussions we will have today. Mabuhay tayong lahat at maraming salamat!" Go ended. Earlier that day, Go provided support for Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association (TODA) members in coordination with the local government and also assisted cooperative members in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority. After the summit, Go attended the Southern Luzon Technological College Foundation Inc. (SLTCFI) 29th Commencement Exercises for college students and the 8th Commencement & 7th Completion Exercise for high school students at Ibalong Centrum for Recreation. He then attended the inauguration of the New Legazpi Evacuation Center, a project he supported as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance. The senator then returned to Manila, where he addressed the Philippine Councilors League - Romblon Chapter at the Bayview Park Hotel.