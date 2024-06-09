PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 8, 2024 Promoting grassroots sports development: Bong Go bolsters volleyball league in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan The recent volleyball league in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, has been a spectacle of spirit and competition, concluding successfully on June 1. Originally launched on March 3, the league was vibrantly supported by the enthusiastic participation of local athletes and the backing of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who is dedicated to fostering grassroots sports development as the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports. Organized by the Western Philippines University Multi-Campus Faculty Association, Baham Sports, former Games and Amusement Board Chair Abraham Mitra, and the Volleyball Association of Puerto Princesa City, the league aimed to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship among Palawan's youth. The volleyball league featured a robust lineup of participants, including six women's teams and ten men's teams. The tournament culminated in exhilarating victories, with Team Maestra claiming the championship in the women's division and the Philippines Coast Guard securing the title in the men's division. With financial assistance from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), through the initiative of Senator Go, the well-organized league fostered a dynamic environment for the youth to hone their skills. Reflecting on the program's success, Go shared his perspective on the broader impact of sports: "Sports are essential for personal development and enhancing community bonds. We invest in our youth's health and well-being by supporting such initiatives, strengthening our communities." He further emphasized his commitment, "Seeing such active engagement is heartening. I am dedicated to continuing our support for these vital youth initiatives." These initiatives are part of a broader commitment to supporting sports as a means for youth development across the nation. He has been a staunch advocate for sports education, having authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City. This institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel academically and athletically. Moreover, Go's legislative efforts include the filing and principal sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, combining grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development. The bill already passed the final reading in the Senate. Go, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission, also expressed intent to provide financial support in the amount of PhP200,000 to each qualified player and coaching staff of the Philippine women's volleyball team, Alas Pilipinas, who won bronze at the recently concluded 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup held at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, na ang bisyo ay magserbisyo, patuloy tayong magbibigay ng suporta sa ating mga atleta at aspiring athletes upang walang Pilipinong mapag-iiwanan sa ating paglalakbay patungo sa isang mas maganda at mas malakas na Pilipinas," affirmed the senator.