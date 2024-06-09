PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 8, 2024 Bong Go helps uplift lives of struggling workers in Sta. Monica and San Isidro, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has provided additional support to assist those affected by recent economic challenges in the towns of Sta. Monica and San Isidro, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Wednesday, June 5. "Mariing tinututukan natin ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayang nawalan ng trabaho sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa. Hindi biro ang kanilang pinagdadaanan, kaya naman patuloy tayong magbibigay ng suporta para sa kanilang muling pagbangon," Go stated in a video message. The senator also emphasized the importance of sustainable development practices to preserve Siargao's natural beauty and tourism potential for future generations. "Ang hangarin natin ay hindi lamang sila bigyan ng pansamantalang tulong, kundi matulungan din silang makatayo sa sarili nilang mga paa at makatulong sa pagunlad ng kanilang komunidad," the senator added. Held at municipal gymnasiums of San Isidro and Sta. Monica, Go's Malasakit Team gave a total of 222 beneficiaries basketballs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and snacks. They also gave shoes and mobile phones to select recipients. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also oriented the qualified recipients of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The senator then took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As a lawmaker, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which advocated establishing a system to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go extended aid to affected residents who may need medical assistance. The senator cited a Malasakit Center at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City and another at Siargao Island Medical Center in Dapa. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.