Robin: Former President Duterte Violated No Law in Covid Fund Transfer

Former President Rodrigo Duterte violated no law in the transfer of billions of pesos in Covid funds to the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla said over the weekend.

Padilla said regular procurement procedures did not apply to personal protective equipment (PPEs) based on Section 4 of the Bayanihan Law (Republic Act 11469) and the Government Procurement Policy Board Resolution dated April 6, 2020.

He also pointed out Duterte was given emergency powers to deal with the crisis at the time.

"Si dating Pangulo Rodrigo Roa Duterte ay walang nilabag na batas at sa katotohanan batay po sa Seksyon 4 ng Bayanihan Law 1 (RA 11469) na nagbubukod sa mga pagbili ng personal protective equipment (PPEs) mula sa procurement law at iba pang nauugnay na batas at alinsunod sa Government Procurement Policy Board Resolution na may petsang Abril 6, 2020 (Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte violated no law. This is based on Section 4 of the Bayanihan Law that excludes PPEs from the procurement law, as well as a Government Procurement Policy Board Resolution dated April 6, 2020)," he said.

Last week, former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told a congressional inquiry that he transferred some P47.6 billion to the PS-DBM to purchase Covid supplies, on orders of then President Duterte.

Padilla noted there should be no room for mudslinging because the Philippines, like other governments at the time, had to spend to beat the pandemic.

"Katulad ng ibang mga bansa tunay na sumuka ng salapi ang lahat ng gobyerno, ang karamihan ay katulad natin na nangutang para mapagtagumpayan ang pandemic ng COVID (Other countries whose governments spent much to beat the pandemic. Many, like us, had to borrow funds for this purpose)," he said.

"Kailangan ba talaga magbatuhan ng putik sa oras na ang Inangbayan ay nasa bingit ng tatahaking kapalaran (Must we resort to mudslinging at a time the country is in peril)?" he added.

Robin: Dating Pangulong Duterte, Walang Nilabag na Batas sa Covid Fund Transfer

Walang nilabag na batas si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa paglipat ng bilyon-bilyong piso sa Procurement Service ng Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) para labanan ang Covid, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla.

Ani Padilla, ito ay base sa Seksyon 4 ng Bayanihan Law 1 (RA 11469) na nagbubukod sa mga pagbili ng personal protective equipment (PPEs) mula sa procurement law at iba pang nauugnay na batas at alinsunod sa Government Procurement Policy Board Resolution na may petsang Abril 6, 2020.

Dagdag niya, binigyan ng emergency powers si Duterte noon para labanan ang pandemya at ang epekto nito.

"Si dating Pangulo Rodrigo Roa Duterte ay walang nilabag na batas at sa katotohanan batay po sa Seksyon 4 ng Bayanihan Law 1 (RA 11469) na nagbubukod sa mga pagbili ng personal protective equipment (PPEs) mula sa procurement law at iba pang nauugnay na batas at alinsunod sa Government Procurement Policy Board Resolution na may petsang Abril 6, 2020," aniya.

Noong nakaraang linggo, ibinunyag ni dating Health Secretary Francisco Duque III sa congressional inquiry na pinalipat niya ang P47.6 bilyon sa PS-DBM para bumili ng Covid supplies, base sa utos ni noo'y Pangulong Duterte.

Iginiit ni Padilla na dapat ay walang batuhan ng putik sa isyu na ito dahil ang Pilipinas, tulad ng ibang pamahalaan noong panahong iyon, ay kailangang gumastos para talunin ang pandemya.

"Katulad ng ibang mga bansa tunay na sumuka ng salapi ang lahat ng gobyerno, ang karamihan ay katulad natin na nangutang para mapagtagumpayan ang pandemic ng COVID," aniya.

"Kailangan ba talaga magbatuhan ng putik sa oras na ang Inangbayan ay nasa bingit ng tatahaking kapalaran?" dagdag niya.