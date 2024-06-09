PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 9, 2024 POPE FRANCIS TO ZUBIRI: PROTECT THE FAMILY

9 June 2024 "Pope Francis asked me to please protect the family, and this is an instruction that I will take to heart." This was former Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri's summation of his meeting with Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican on June 5. Zubiri, a devout Catholic, met with the Pope during the latter's weekly catechesis and prayers for world peace. The Philippines remains the last country in the world to not recognize divorce. A bill legalizing divorce has currently been approved in the House of Representatives. "We prayed for our beloved country and for our leaders to always find discernment and to do what is right, even when it is not popular," said Zubiri, who has expressed that while he is open to discussion, he maintains a strong belief in the sanctity and insolubility of marriage. The senator also had the opportunity to introduce his family to the Pope. The family is one of a handful of guests given a chance to meet and receive a personal blessing from the Pope. "Meeting our Santo Papa, Lolo Kiko, as a Catholic and a Christian, was the greatest honor of my life, especially since I got to bring my kids along," said Zubiri, who has three young children with his wife Audrey. Zubiri is in Europe to "take a short sabbatical away from politics," and to spend some "long-promised quality time" with his family. "This is the first time in two years that I have been able to give my family my undivided attention, and so I really wanted to take them away for some family time - all on my personal expense, of course," the senator said. "Our Catholic faith is so important to our family, so it was very humbling to have the Pope give us so much of his time and attention. He seemed especially fond of our youngest boy, and even asked him to learn Spanish." During the meeting, Zubiri explained to the Pope that he is a pro-life and pro-family legislator from the Philippines, to which the Pope responded by asking him to "please protect the family." "Lolo Kiko is so special to us Filipinos, and I got the feeling that he holds us in a special place in his heart and his prayers as well, as one of the most devoutly Catholic nations in the world," Zubiri said. "I am always going to remember his reminder, and I am going to do my best to protect the family values that hold our nation together." Zubiri and his family were accompanied by the Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See, Myla Grace Ragenia Macahilig. POPE FRANCIS KAY ZUBIRI: PROTEKTAHAN ANG PAMILYANG PILIPINO "Pinakiusapan ako ni Pope Francis to 'protect the family,' at isasapuso ko ang sinabi niyang ito." Ito ang pagbuod ni dating Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri sa kanyang pagkikita kay Pope Francis noong bumisita siya sa Vatican nitong ika-5 ng Hunyo. Nakita ni Zubiri--na isang debotong Katoliko--ang Santo Papa noong lingguhang katekismo nito, kung saan nag-aalay rin siya ng mga dasal para sa kapayapaang pandaigdig. Ang Pilipinas ang huling bansa sa mundo na hindi kumikilala sa diborsyo. Isang panukalang magsasabatas ng diborsyo ang naaprubahan na ng Kamara. "Ipinagdasal namin ang ating mahal na bansa at ang ating mga lider, na sana ay maliwanagan palagi sa tamang desisyon, kahit hindi ito ang popular na desisyon," ani Zubiri. Dati na niyan nasabi na bukas siya sa diskusyon, pero malakas ang kanyang paniniwala sa kabanalan at katibayan ng kasal. Nagkaroon rin ng pagkakataon ang senador na maipakilala ang kanyang pamilya sa Santo Papa. Ilan lamang sila sa mga piling bisita na nabigyan ng pagkakataon na makilala at makatanggap ng personal na basbas mula sa Santo Papa. "Bilang Katoliko at Kristyano, greatest honor of my life na makita ang ating Santo Papa na si Lolo Kiko, lalo na at nakasama pa namin ang aming mga anak," sabi ni Zubiri, na may tatlong batang anak sa kanyang asawang si Audrey. Si Zubiri ay nasa Europa para magkaroon ng "short sabbatical away from politics," at para makasama ang kanyang pamilya para sa "long-promised quality time." "First time ito in two years na nagkaroon ako ng pagkakataon na ibigay ang buong atensyon ko sa aking pamilya, kaya talagang gusto kong ipasyal sila para sa aming family time--all on my personal expense, of course," sabi ng senador. "Napakahalaga sa aming pamilya ng aming Catholic faith, kaya very humbling na matanggap ang oras at atensyon ng Santo Papa. Mukhang natuwa pa siya sa bunso namin, na sinabihan pa niyang mag-aral ng Spanish." Sa kanilang pagkikita, ipinaliwanag ni Zubiri sa Santo Papa na isa siyang pro-life at pro-family na mambabatas mula sa Pilipinas. Sagot ng Santo Papa, "please protect the family." "Napaka-special ni Lolo Kiko sa ating mga Pilipino, at na-feel ko na special rin tayo sa kanyang puso, bilang isa sa mga pinaka-Katolikong bansa sa mundo," sabi ni Zubiri. "Palagi kong tatandaan ang kanyang paalala, at gagawin ko ang lahat ng aking makakaya para protektahan ang mga family values na pundasyon ng ating bansa." Kasama nina Zubiri sa kanilang bisita ang Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See na si Ambassador Myla Grace Ragenia Macahilig.