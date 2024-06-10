WonderBlade Transforming Construction Industry with Long-Lasting & Versatile Blades for Oscillating Tool & Angle Grinder
We are not just another tool company pushing sales of tools and accessories that fall short on durability and performance. At WonderBlade, we prioritize quality and customer satisfaction above all.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the building and construction industry, there’s a lot of cutting to be done, from cutting metal, siding, framing, stone, etc., every type of cut needs a different tool, major brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt make most of their revenue from accessories such as blades that are designed to wear out fast.
According to Markets And Markets, the global power tools market was worth $42.8 Billion in 2022 while the power tool accessories market is worth $11.17 Billion. This just shows how big of a market accessories in power tools can be.
A major problem that many contractors and blue collar workers run into is blades wearing down, and having to change blades for different materials on multiple occasions on the same job.
This can be a headache when contractors have multiple types of materials to cut, however, a company named WonderBlade has solved this issue. According to their website and large following on YouTube, they have the toughest blades in the industry for Angle Grinders and Oscillating Multi Tools, outperforming major brands.
They specialize in only making quality and tough blades which is why this could be major tool companies’ worst nightmare since they are in the business of selling tools that are meant to break down consumers can buy more and more.
While the power tool industry is expected to grow to $65.5 Billion by 2027. One tool that is quite frequently used in construction is the angle grinder and WonderBlade, based in Houston, Texas, has an angle grinder blade that is able to cut through fiber cement, brick, porcelain tile, wood, and metal. The blade is called the ToughGrit™ Diamond Blade.
The mission behind WonderBlade is to “all about saving you time and money. No need to waste time on blades that don't cut. We are your solution for quality and effective blades that save you time and money on the jobsite or at the house.”
The reason this is such a game changer is because there is no other blade like this specific one, many major tool companies don’t want consumers to have blades that are general purpose and last a long time since this will overall hurt their topline revenue.
However they may not be doing this on purpose since major tool companies may offer a range of products to cater to different customer needs and price points. Here are some reasons why they might sell lower quality blades:
-Market segmentation: Tool companies often target different segments of the market, including both professionals and hobbyists. Lower quality blades may be marketed towards budget-conscious consumers or those who have less demanding needs.
-Price competition: In a competitive market, companies may offer lower quality blades at lower prices to compete with other brands or to attract customers who prioritize affordability over quality.
-Customer demand: Some customers may prioritize cost over quality, especially if they don't use the tools frequently or for demanding tasks. Offering lower quality options allows companies to meet the needs of these customers.
Product diversification: By offering a range of products, including both high-quality and lower quality options, companies can cater to a wider range of customers and increase their market share.
-Brand reputation: Selling lower quality blades under the same brand as higher quality products could potentially damage the company's reputation. To mitigate this risk, some companies may sell lower quality blades under a different brand name or through subsidiaries.
-Bulk or OEM orders: Some lower quality blades may be produced to fulfill bulk orders from retailers or as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for other products. These blades may not meet the same quality standards as those sold directly to consumers under the company's main brand.
Whichever case may be, WonderBlade caters to the contractor or homeowner that wants to get the job done quickly and effectively whether it's cutting a door frame made of wood or metal, stone, and siding, the company mission is to save homeowners and contractors time and hassle.
There's a power tool company that is for the everyday consumer, that isn’t all about getting consumers to buy tools and accessories that just don’t last.
Michael Monyak is the Co-Founder and Product Manager of WonderBlade™, a trademark of WonderBlade LLC.
