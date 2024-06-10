Mystery ADV "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" - Free demo released on Steam
Mystery adventure game "Zombie Police" demo out June 10 on Steam. A lottery offers a chance to win the full game.KYOTO, JAPAN, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative Partner: Kazuhisa Nagata) and Lobstudio Inc. (CEO: Tsuyoshi Manabe) have announced the release of a demo for the mystery adventure game "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" on Steam. This game will participate in the Steam Next Fest.
The demo allows players to experience the entirety of Chapter 1, "The Namino Hotel Fall Case," which is included in the full version of "Zombie Police."
Furthermore, a lottery campaign will be held for those who have played the demo, giving them a chance to win a Steam key for the full version of the game.
-Steam store page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2825070/Zombie_Police/
- New Trailer:
https://youtu.be/oQU3rFSB-ZM
- How to play "Zombie Police"
This game is a classic mystery game featuring the mismatched buddy duo of Detective Zomby and Detective Tamura. Players can enjoy simple yet authentic mystery-solving.
While conducting unique inquiries that only Detective Zomby can do, gather information at the crime scene and aim to uncover the truth.
The important information collected is registered as "TIPS" and can be reviewed at any time.
A feature of this game is that players can end the investigation and move on to the deduction phase at the point when they have a hunch about the culprit.
Proceed with the deduction alongside Detective Tamura based on the information gathered.
Even if you fail in your deduction, don't give up - gather more information and try again.
Help may come from somewhere unexpected.
- Zombie Police: Demo Campaign
We will give away Steam keys for the full version of "Zombie Police" to 30 lucky players who have tried the demo.
You can enter the campaign by choosing either the "Gameplay Video Category" or the "Play Impression Category."
How to Enter:
Gameplay Video Category [Number of winners: 15]
1. Upload a gameplay video of the demo version to a video sharing platform
2. Submit the video URL through this form
Play Impression Category [Number of winners: 15]
1. Play the demo version
2. Submit an impressions through this form
Entry Period:
June 10, 2024 - June 30, 2024 6:59 (PT)
Campaign Entry Form:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxDA2DLY1Y4phv_OXeTrpPPVvkJsubcDu6bzpcrsV0jXZ6VA/viewform
- Staff
"Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" is a collaborative development between ALTERCIWS LLC and Lobstudio Inc., under the creative direction of Kiichi Kanoh (ALTERCIWS), known for his work on "SILENT HILL: The Short Message" and the console version of the "Higurashi When They Cry" series.
Creative Director: Kiichi Kanoh (ALTERCIWS)
Planning, Development Producer, and Overall Direction: Tsuyoshi Manabe (Lobstudio)
Scenario: Sanehide Haigami (ALTERCIWS)
Illustration: Niku Marukin (Lobstudio)
Background illustration: Miharu Nagumo. (ALTERCIWS)
- Product
Game Title: "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies"
Genre: Mystery Adventure Game
Release Date: Summer 2024
Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese
Platform: PC
Official site:
https://www.zombiepolice99.com/en
Steam store page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2825070/Zombie_Police/
Zombie Police - Official Trailer | Zombie Dance Completes!