Success Story Of An Award Winning Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeotar LLC, a New Mexico-based corporation with its production unit located in Tai Po Industrial Estate, Hong Kong, has been awarded - “the prestigious The Green Globe Award” for its commitment to sustainable practices.
Founded in 2017, Zeotar began with a vision to contribute to a cleaner future. Starting as a small-scale producer of innovative EV batteries, supplied, major lithium batteries in the USA; Zeotar has grown significantly. Through dedication and a commitment to technological advancements, the New Mexico-based company has expanded its operations to include EV charging station services across the state and has successfully secured crowdfunding to fuel further growth. Today, Zeotar boasts a network of 238 EV charging stations conveniently located throughout New Mexico.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this Environmental Impact Award,” said Sebastian Martinez, Zeotar LLC’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the EV market, specifically here in New Mexico. We believe the potential for electric vehicles is limitless, and Zeotar is dedicated to playing a key role in this exciting transition for our state.”
Zeotar LLC's leadership team, including Agatha Costa, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bruno Santos, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and David, Global PR Director, are all passionate about driving the company’s mission forward. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and accessibility, Zeotar LLC is well-positioned to become a leader in the rapidly expanding EV industry, not just in New Mexico, but across the nation.
https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/zeotar-llc
About Zeotar LLC
Zeotar LLC is a New Mexico-based corporation, established in 2017, with a production unit located in Tai Po Industrial Estate, Hong Kong. The company is a leading innovator in the EV battery and charging station industry, dedicated to developing sustainable solutions for a cleaner future. Zeotar manufactures high-performance EV batteries and operates a network of charging stations across New Mexico. For more information, please visit www.zeotar.com
Media Relation
Zeotar LLC
+1 660-661-6499
info@zeotar.com