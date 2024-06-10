FEA Training Consultants Inc. Expands SOLIDWORKS Distribution into Western Canada

FEA Training Consultants, a prominent distributor of Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS software, is excited to announce its expansion into Western Canada.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEA Training Consultants Inc., a prominent distributor of Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS software and a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Western Canada. In addition to introducing SOLIDWORKS software to the region, FEA Training Consultants Inc. is proud to present the groundbreaking SOLIDWORKS 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and its advanced component, 3DEXPERIENCE SIMULIA.

"We are thrilled to expand our offerings into Western Canada and introduce the transformative potential of the 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS Platform and 3DEXPERIENCE SIMULIA to the region," said Shan Peruma P.Eng., President & CEO at FEA Training Consultants Inc. "These cutting-edge solutions will empower engineering professionals and organizations to drive innovation, streamline processes, and achieve remarkable breakthroughs in product development. Moreover, FEA Training Consultants Inc. takes great pride in being recognized as a platinum level certified Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS software distributor. This esteemed certification not only demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence but also reflects our profound expertise and extensive experience in delivering top-tier engineering solutions."

The expansion into Western Canada represents a significant milestone for FEA Training Consultants, enabling the company to better serve clients across diverse industries in provinces such as British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. By establishing a local presence in this key region, FEA Training Consultants aims to provide enhanced accessibility to its training services and technical support resources, thereby empowering organizations to optimize their use of SOLIDWORKS software and drive innovation in product development processes.

FEA Training Consultants Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of SOLIDWORKS software products, including 3D CAD, Simulation, Electrical Design, Visualize, DraftSight, and Product Data Management solutions. The company's expansion into Western Canada underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional software products, comprehensive training programs, and expert technical support to clients in the region.

"We are committed to helping engineering professionals and organizations in Western Canada unlock their full potential and achieve success," added Simon Thomas P.Eng., Engineering Director at FEA Training Consultants Inc. "By offering a combination of industry-leading software solutions and unparalleled support services, we aim to empower our clients to drive innovation, increase productivity, and stay ahead of the competition."

Alex Suthar, Technical Manager at FEA Training Consultants Inc., added, "The introduction of the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and 3DEXPERIENCE SIMULIA represents a significant leap forward for engineering simulation. It will enable our clients in Western Canada to tackle complex design challenges with confidence, ultimately driving greater efficiency and competitiveness in their industries."

For more information about FEA Training Consultants Inc. and its range of SOLIDWORKS software solutions, as well as the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and 3DEXPERIENCE SIMULIA, please visit www.fea-tc.com.

About FEA Training Consultants Inc.: FEA Training Consultants Inc. is a leading Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS software distributor and a premier provider of advanced engineering solutions. With a focus on delivering exceptional software products, comprehensive training programs, and expert technical support, the company helps engineering professionals and organizations optimize their design and simulation workflows to drive innovation and achieve success.