GameFlo Launches Inclusive Card Game at Target

GameFlo partners with Target to launch PICKUP Basketball, an inclusive basketball card game, in 1,780 stores nationwide.

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GameFlo Inc., an inclusive gaming company, launched their flagship product (PICKUP Basketball - Party Edition) at 1,780 Target stores nationwide and target.com on June 9, 2024.

The GameFlo x Target launch marks a pivotal moment in gaming inclusion efforts at a critical time when it is vital to continue celebrating diversity. PICKUP Basketball is a card game of strategy and chance that was designed to represent players of all backgrounds. The characters in the game include differently-abled, elderly, and ethnically diverse players. GameFlo built the product with a belief that a world where we play together, is a world where we can stay together. The GameFlo company culture encourages healthy competition being utilized as a vehicle to build confidence, community, and essential skills. PICKUP Basketball has already been used across the country to uplift youth, differently-abled folks, and marginalized groups. Now it is available for a larger audience to enjoy through this Target partnership.

Of the company’s Target launch, GameFlo CEO Chijioge “Chi” Nwogu said, “Our main goal is impact. We are confident that this partnership with Target will help us in our mission to nurture imagination and to make learning fun and culturally-relevant.”

PICKUP Basketball was recently featured on the Emmy Award-winning studio show, “Inside the NBA”, drawing praise from host Ernie Johnson along with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Draymond Green.

GameFlo released the first edition of PICKUP Basketball in Jan 2022 via a strategic partnership with SLAM Media. In May 2023, Target selected GameFlo out of 5,000+ emerging CPG brands to be part of the 4th cohort of their Forward Founders Accelerator Program. Following the program, GameFlo was the only brand in the cohort (out of 30) to secure a nationwide deal with Target.

About GameFlo

GameFlo is the future of inclusive gaming. We design games people can envision themselves in, and games that build skills in math, decision-making, and critical thinking. Learn more at www.gameflo.io.

