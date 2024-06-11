Urgent AI Survey Offers Fresh Insights for SMBs on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence

New Report from WSI Details How Businesses Can Utilize AI for Growth and Competitive Edge

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new initiative to empower regional businesses, WSI, a global leader in digital marketing innovation, today unveiled the analysis from its 2024 AI Business Insights Survey. This specialized report draws on feedback from over 500 decision-makers at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) within markets from around the world, providing key insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industry practices on a community scale.

The survey found that small and medium businesses demonstrate a robust optimism towards AI, with 72% of respondents affirming their confidence in AI to help achieve their business goals within the year. However, challenges such as a lack of in-house AI expertise persist, with 62% acknowledging this gap.

Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, highlights the strategic advantages of AI for SMBs. "Our focus has always been to demystify AI for all businesses, particularly at the local level where AI can drive significant competitive advantage. With tools like our AI Readiness Assessment and a suite of free AI resources, we provide the necessary support and training for SMBs to integrate AI into their operations," Brown-Dufour commented.

Echoing this sentiment, Robert Mitchell, WSI’s Chief AI Officer, noted, "By integrating AI into core business processes, business owners can enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction significantly. Our commitment extends beyond global strategies, ensuring that our consultants offer local support to SMBs through every step of their digital transformation journey."

WSI's recent initiatives, such as the launch of an AI Readiness Assessment and the appointment of Robert Mitchell as Chief AI Officer, underscore its leadership in navigating the AI landscape. These efforts complement the global insights provided by WSI, ensuring that small and medium businesses are not only participants but leaders in the AI revolution.

For a deeper understanding of how AI can transform your local business operations and to access the full survey results, visit WSI’s Local Business Resources page.

About WSI

WSI, a premier global digital marketing agency based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, champions integrating cutting-edge digital technologies with a human-centered approach. Our ethos, 'Embrace Digital. Stay Human.' underpins all our initiatives. As a trailblazer in AI education for businesses, WSI has earned accolades, such as over 160 Web Marketing Association Awards, and published seminal digital marketing guides. With a diverse client base exceeding 150,000 businesses worldwide, our network of consultants and agencies is committed to fostering long-term success across the digital landscape.