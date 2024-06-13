KIND Kitchens Unveils New Showrooms Across Melbourne
New Showrooms Feature Innovative Kitchen Designs, Comprehensive Solutions, and Expert Renovation GuidanceMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne, VIC – KIND Kitchens, Melbourne's premier kitchen design specialists, invites homeowners to experience kitchen innovation at their four state-of-the-art showrooms. Located in Blackburn, Hawthorn, Chadstone, and Bentleigh, each showroom offers a unique and immersive experience.
KIND Kitchens' showrooms showcase craftsmanship, quality, and attention to detail in every kitchen design. Visitors can physically experience the materials, textures, and finishes, enabling informed decisions. The diverse range of styles caters to various tastes and preferences.
Innovative Kitchen Designs Tailored to Lifestyles
KIND Kitchens is renowned for its expertise in kitchen renovations. The showrooms feature a curated collection of advanced concepts. Designers are available to provide custom solutions, working closely with clients to understand their preferences and design aspirations.
Features of KIND Kitchens Showrooms
KIND Kitchens' showrooms offer several innovative features for designing dream kitchens, wardrobes, or outdoor spaces. Full kitchen displays provide ideas for layouts and designs, showcasing furniture pieces in various styles, materials, and finishes.
For kitchen cabinets, numerous layouts and materials, such as solid wood or laminate, are available. Storage solutions, including pull-out drawers and hardware options like handles and hinges, are displayed. The wide range of options helps visitors find the perfect cabinets for their style and needs.
The showrooms also display walk-in robes and custom wardrobes, featuring various shelving systems and compartments that maximize storage. These displays are ideal for those needing ample space for clothes, shoes, and accessories.
Outdoor kitchen setups, complete with grills, counters, and cabinets, offer ideas for outdoor entertaining areas. Laundry room displays feature smart layouts, efficient storage, and enhanced functionality.
Visitors can catch a glimpse of the newest kitchen designs and integrate fresh ideas into their projects. KIND Kitchens provides solutions to suit different needs and budgets, from complete overhauls to strategic upgrades.
Seamless Renovations with Expert Guidance
KIND Kitchens excels at transforming old spaces into dream kitchens through clever renovations. The showrooms provide everything needed for home makeovers, from layout tweaks to standout appliances and smart storage solutions.
Immersive Showroom Experiences
Each KIND Kitchens showroom offers a unique experience, showcasing various kitchen styles, materials, and appliances. Visitors can explore the latest trends and smart storage solutions, with designers available to answer questions and understand their needs.
Showroom Locations and Operating Hours
KIND Kitchens' showrooms are located at:
Bentleigh: 90 Centre Rd, Bentleigh VIC 3204
Blackburn: 487 Whitehorse Rd, Blackburn VIC 3130
Chadstone: 1360 Dandenong Rd, Hughesdale VIC 3166
Hawthorn: 767 Glenferrie Rd, Hawthorn VIC 3122
Operating hours for the Bentleigh, Blackburn, and Hawthorn showrooms are:
Monday to Saturday: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Sunday: Closed
The Chadstone showroom is open:
Monday to Saturday: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sunday: Closed
Louie Liu
KIND Kitchens
info@kindkitchens.com.au