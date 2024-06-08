DCI investigating officer-involved critical incident in Cut Bank

June 8, 2024

CUT BANK – The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in Cut Bank that occurred early Saturday morning in the Pioneer Bar parking lot at 13 N. Central Avenue.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., a Cut Bank police officer observed a disorderly individual in the street outside another bar but when approached, the individual fled to a parked vehicle in the Pioneer Bar parking lot. When he was ordered out of the car, the suspect drove over the officer, who responded by discharging his duty weapon at the man. The suspect, 42, was struck by the gunfire and is currently in critical condition. The officer was injured and received medical treatment; he is expected to make a full recovery. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds. The identity of the officer and the decedent will not be released at this time.

The Cut Bank Police Department requested that DCI investigate the vehicular assault and subsequent shooting in the interest of transparency. Once the investigation is complete, the results will be submitted to the Glacier County Attorney for consideration of appropriate charges. As the investigation is in the early stages, additional details are not available.

“I’m glad to hear the officer survived the incident – the outcome could have been much worse,” DCI administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “Every investigation into officer-involved critical incidents takes considerable time as our agents are always responsive, intentional, and thorough when processing the scene and following up with interviews, ballistics, and toxicology.”

“I’m extremely thankful that our officer survived this critical incident,” Cut Bank Police Chief Mike Schultz said. “This event unfolded rapidly and could have had fatal consequences for a valued public servant and his family.”