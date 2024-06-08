Submit Release
News Search

There were 188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,926 in the last 365 days.

DCI investigating officer-involved critical incident in Cut Bank

CUT BANK – The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in Cut Bank that occurred early Saturday morning in the Pioneer Bar parking lot at 13 N. Central Avenue.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., a Cut Bank police officer observed a disorderly individual in the street outside another bar but when approached, the individual fled to a parked vehicle in the Pioneer Bar parking lot. When he was ordered out of the car, the suspect drove over the officer, who responded by discharging his duty weapon at the man. The suspect, 42, was struck by the gunfire and is currently in critical condition. The officer was injured and received medical treatment; he is expected to make a full recovery. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds. The identity of the officer and the decedent will not be released at this time.

The Cut Bank Police Department requested that DCI investigate the vehicular assault and subsequent shooting in the interest of transparency. Once the investigation is complete, the results will be submitted to the Glacier County Attorney for consideration of appropriate charges. As the investigation is in the early stages, additional details are not available.

“I’m glad to hear the officer survived the incident – the outcome could have been much worse,” DCI administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “Every investigation into officer-involved critical incidents takes considerable time as our agents are always responsive, intentional, and thorough when processing the scene and following up with interviews, ballistics, and toxicology.”

“I’m extremely thankful that our officer survived this critical incident,” Cut Bank Police Chief Mike Schultz said. “This event unfolded rapidly and could have had fatal consequences for a valued public servant and his family.”

You just read:

DCI investigating officer-involved critical incident in Cut Bank

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more