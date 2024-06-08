RE: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person
Renfrew was located this morning (6/8/24) and is safe.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003736
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/7/2024 2225 hrs. (reported)
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Main St., Montpelier, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person
SUBJECT: Jamiee Renfrew
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/7/2024 at approximately 2225 hrs. VSP Berlin was notified of a missing person who was last seen in the area of 2 Main St., Montpelier. on 6/6/24.
Jamiee Renfrew was expected to return to her East Montpelier residence that evening but did not. Relatives and known acquaintances have not been able to reach her by phone.
Although the incident is not considered suspicious, there are concerns for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
A photo is not available at this time.
Sergeant William Warner
Vermont State Police
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191