RE: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

Renfrew was located this morning (6/8/24) and is safe. 

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

From: Warner, William via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, June 8, 2024 2:11 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3003736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner                          

STATION: VSP Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/7/2024 2225 hrs. (reported)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Main St., Montpelier, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

SUBJECT: Jamiee Renfrew                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/7/2024 at approximately 2225 hrs. VSP Berlin was notified of a missing person who was last seen in the area of 2 Main St., Montpelier. on 6/6/24.  

 

Jamiee Renfrew was expected to return to her East Montpelier residence that evening but did not.  Relatives and  known acquaintances have not been able to reach her by phone.  

 

Although the incident is not considered suspicious, there are concerns for her safety.  

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police. 

 

A photo is not available at this time.

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

