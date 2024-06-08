RE: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

Renfrew was located this morning (6/8/24) and is safe.

CASE#: 24A3003736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/7/2024 2225 hrs. (reported)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Main St., Montpelier, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

SUBJECT: Jamiee Renfrew

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/7/2024 at approximately 2225 hrs. VSP Berlin was notified of a missing person who was last seen in the area of 2 Main St., Montpelier. on 6/6/24.

Jamiee Renfrew was expected to return to her East Montpelier residence that evening but did not. Relatives and known acquaintances have not been able to reach her by phone.

Although the incident is not considered suspicious, there are concerns for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

A photo is not available at this time.

