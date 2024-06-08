Festival Connect Goes LIVE 

As part of the homegrown promotion for the 2024 staging of the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF), Festival Connect went LIVE on Thursday June 6 at 4.30pm on Freedom Radio. This promotional event was hosted by EK The Real Right and provided information related to all aspects of the SKMF.

EK was joined by co-host Rochelle Lewis who thoroughly informed the listeners of the line-up for the various nights and the ticketing process. She encouraged patrons to arrive on time so as not to miss their favorite acts. Four (4) time National Soca Monarch finalist, T-Bone, was the first guest on Festival Connect. He is also the reigning Power Soca Monarch in Nevis. T Bone’s set will include hits such as “Task Force”, “Home on the Street”, “Can’t Stop Us”, and his latest, “Pirates”.

Going forward the show will feature SKMF Committee updates, artists interviews, ticket information, giveaways and Sponsor highlights. Patrons can expect to get information about the flow of traffic on Festival days and areas reserved for parking for Festival goers.

Festival Connect will air every Tuesday and Thursday at 4.30pm on Freedom Radio for thirty (30) minutes. According to host EK, there will be surprises and prizes that will guarantee listeners access to experience local, regional and international artistes at the LIVE musical extravaganza at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

The St Kitts Music Festival will be staged June 27-29 and is in its 26th year. For further updates and additional details, log on to the Festival’s website: www.stkitsmusicfestivsl.com where you can also purchase tickets for US$50 or EC$135 and up.