Summer Concerts boosting Cardiff's Economy
CARDIFF, CARDIFF, WALES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Cardiff gears up for a vibrant summer filled with concerts and events, the economic impact on the city is expected to be significant. The influx of visitors attending major music gigs and festivals is not only a cultural boon but also a substantial economic driver for local businesses, including hair salons like Lazarou Hair.
Economic Impact of Summer Concerts and Events
Cardiff is set to welcome a star-studded lineup this summer, with performances by world-renowned artists such as Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, and Pink at the Principality Stadium. These events are projected to attract thousands of visitors from across the UK and beyond, boosting the local economy through increased spending on accommodation, dining, and retail.
Economic Contributions
In the first quarter of 2023, Cardiff's tourism sector saw a 35% increase in spending on overnight trips, totaling £341 million, compared to £252 million during the same period in 2022. This impressive growth underscores the substantial role that large-scale events play in driving economic activity.
Accommodation: Hotels and other lodging establishments experience high occupancy rates during event days, often leading to premium pricing and advanced bookings.
Dining: Restaurants, cafes, and bars see a surge, with visitors looking to enjoy the local cuisine before and after events.
Retail: Local shops and markets benefit from increased foot traffic, as visitors often indulge in shopping sprees while exploring the city.
Benefits to Local Businesses
Small businesses, particularly in the hospitality and service sectors, stand to gain considerably from the summer events. Hair salons, like Lazarou Hair, experience a notable uptick in business as concert-goers and festival attendees seek professional styling to look their best.
"Summer concerts and events are a fantastic opportunity for us. We see a significant increase in appointments for hair styling, as people want to look their best for these exciting events. It's not just about business growth, but also about being a part of the vibrant community spirit that these events bring to Cardiff." – Andreas Lazarou, Managing Director of Lazarou Hair Duke Street/Cardiff Castle
Upcoming Summer Events in Cardiff 2024
Here’s a snapshot of some key events happening in Cardiff this summer:
Concerts
Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour
Date: June 18, 2024
Venue: Principality Stadium
Billy Joel with Chris Isaak
Date: August 9, 2024
Venue: Principality Stadium
Pink – Summer Carnival Tour
Date: June 11, 2024
Venue: Principality Stadium
Foo Fighters – Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour
Date: June 25, 2024
Venue: Principality Stadium
Festivals and Other Events
Cardiff Summer Festival
Duration: July 2024
Activities: Music, food, and cultural events throughout the city
Cardiff International Food and Drink Festival
Date: July 2024
Venue: Cardiff Bay
FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
Date: August 17, 2024
Venue: Principality Stadium
Enhancing the Visitor Experience
The array of events also provides an opportunity to showcase Cardiff’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant community life. Visitors can enjoy the city’s historical landmarks, such as Cardiff Castle and the National Museum, as well as the bustling Cardiff Market and charming Victorian arcades.
Local Attractions
Cardiff Castle: A historical gem offering tours and special events within its Roman-era walls.
National Museum Cardiff: Featuring diverse exhibits, including art collections and natural history displays.
Cardiff Market: A 19th-century market with a variety of stalls selling local produce, crafts, and antiques.
Sustainability and Community Engagement
Hosting large events also brings a focus on sustainability and community engagement. Cardiff is committed to minimising the environmental impact of its events through various green initiatives and encouraging visitors to engage with local communities responsibly.
Get Ready with Lazarou Hair
As the summer events draw closer, Lazarou Hair is ready to help you look your best. Whether you need a quick touch-up or a complete transformation, our expert stylists are here to assist. Our services include:
Professional Blow-Dries: Perfect for a stylish or elegant look.
Updos and Styling: From elegant updos to trendy styles, we cater to all your event needs.
Hair Extensions: Change up your look with high-quality hair extensions, including vibrant color pieces for a fun, temporary change.
Hair Care Tips: Advice on protecting your hair from the summer heat and UV rays.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit Lazarou's website.
