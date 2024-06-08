Submit Release
RE: I89 Bolton at mm71

Roadway is back open

 

From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Saturday, June 8, 2024 9:33 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 Bolton at mm71

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 near the area of mm 71 is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

 

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

