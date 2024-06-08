RE: I89 Bolton at mm71
Roadway is back open
From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Saturday, June 8, 2024 9:33 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 Bolton at mm71
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Williston
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
I 89 near the area of mm 71 is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173