Governor Hochul Announces Confirmation of Administration Appointees by Senate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of new administration appointees by the Senate.

"New Yorkers deserve the best and brightest public servants to lead us into a new era for New York," Governor Hochul said. "These appointees will help ensure that every corner of New York is being served by the best of the best. I could not be more confident in these dedicated public servants and am excited to see the progress they'll make in our great state."

The following Commissioners were confirmed by the Senate:

  • Daniel Martuscello, Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner
  • Robert Rodriguez, Dormitory Authority of the State of New York Executive Director
  • DaMia Harris-Madden, EdD, Office of Children and Family Service Commissioner
  • Barbara Guinn, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner
  • Walter Mosley, Secretary of State
  • Steven James, New York Superintendent of State Police
  • Frank Hoare, Thruway Authority, Executive Director

The following appointments were confirmed by the Senate:

Administrative Review Board for Professional Medical Conduct

  • Heidi B. Miller
  • Richard Milone, M.D.
  • Jill Rabin MD
  • Michael Reichgott

Allegany State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Battery Park City Authority

  • Clinton Plummer
  • Angela Sung Pinsky

Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council

  • April Aycock
  • Traci Donnelly
  • Debbian Fletcher-Blake
  • Alicia McFarlane

Board for Professional Medical Conduct

BOV Creedmoor Psychiatric Center

BOV Elmira Psychiatric Center

  • Salvatore Garozzo
  • Susan Gray
  • Jill Kasprzyk

BOV Finger Lakes DDSO

  • Kathleen Button
  • Jeffrey Thomas
  • Wendy Cheplick

BOV Helen Hayes Hospital

  • Robert D’Amelio
  • Ivonne S. Santos

BOV Home for Veterans and Their Dependents at Montrose

  • Susan A. Branam
  • Daniel Griffin
  • Katherine Ward-Buckley, DPM
  • Albert P. Zawiski

BOV Home for Veterans and their Dependents at Oxford

  • Larry Bourque
  • Cecelia Lange

BOV Home for Veterans at Batavia

  • Daniel Burling
  • Richard Oleksyn
  • Laura Stradley

BOV Home for Veterans at St. Albans

  • Michael O'Kane
  • Gregg Porter
  • Ashton J. Stewart

BOV Kingsboro Psychiatric Center

  • Maryellen Goble
  • Katrina Jeffries

BOV Manhattan Psychiatric Center

BOV New York City Children’s Center

BOV Rockland Psychiatric Center

BOV South Beach Psychiatric Center

Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)

  • Jacqueline (Jackie) McDonough

Citizen’s Policy and Complaint Review Council

  • Tammi Chaboty
  • Troy Adrian Lavern'e Hurley
  • Roy Diehl
  • Signe Nelson
  • Kenneth Rosenblum

Continuing Care Retirement Community Council

  • Michelle Gramoglia
  • J. Brian Nealon
  • Janet Schloat

Convention Center Operating Corporation (CCOC) (Javits Center)

Cornell Board of Trustees

Correction Medical Review Board

Council on Human Blood and Transfusion Services

  • Joanne L. Becker, MD
  • Rachel Elder, MD
  • Philip L. McCarthy, M.D

Dormitory Authority (DASNY)

Financial Control Board, New York State

  • Dean Fuleihan
  • Marjorie Henning

Finger Lakes State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Gaming Commission

Health Equity Council

  • Sara A. Boerenko
  • Alberto Jose Cardelle, PhD
  • Mill Etienne, MD
  • Mario Ortiz, PhD
  • John R. Pamplin, PhD
  • Raul Vazquez, MD

Higher Education Services Council (HESC)

  • Jennessa Perez
  • Isaac Torres

Job Development Authority (JDA)

  • Calvin Corriders
  • Paul Quintero
  • Javier Zapata-Rodriguez

Justice Center Advisory Council

  • Michael Agovino
  • Ijaz Ahmad, MD
  • Geno DeCondo
  • Kathleen Gaffney-Babb
  • Winifred Schiff

Lake George Park Commission

  • Thomas Jarrett
  • Michelle Jebb
  • C. Walter Lender
  • Jeffrey Zappieri

Long Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Major General, NYS Air National Guard

  • Brig. Gen. Michael Bank
  • Brig. Gen. Michele Kilgore
  • Brig. Gen. Jack James, Jr
  • Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

  • Samuel Chu
  • Michael Fleischer
  • Daniel Garodnick
  • Marc Herbst
  • Meera Joshi

New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA)

  • Amy Hau
  • Brian Higgins
  • Janet Langsam
  • Maria Lora
  • Peter Pockriss
  • Monica Ramirez-Montagut
  • Patrick Willingham

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)

  • Dale Bryk
  • Lindsay Greene
  • Jennifer Hensley
  • Joanne Hewett

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA)

NYS Housing Finance Agency (HFA)

Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA)

  • Megan Jean McCarthy Whitton
  • Diane Para
  • Jennifer Quirk-Pickman
  • Nicole Terminelli

Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA)

Palisades Interstate Park Commission

Parole Board

Port Authority of NY and NJ

Public Employment Relations Board (PERB)

Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC)

  • Lawrence Eisenstein, MD
  • Lindsay C. Farrell
  • Marcus Friedrich, MD, MHCM, MBA, FACP
  • Gary Kalkut MD
  • Jeffrey A. Kraut
  • Scott LaRue
  • Harvey Lawrence
  • Michelle Mazzacco
  • Ann F. Monroe
  • Mario Ortiz, PhD
  • Stanfort J. Perry
  • Wendy Wilcox

Public Service Commission (PSC)

  • Uchenna Bright
  • Denise Sheehan
  • Radina Valova

Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA)

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

Saratoga-Capital District State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

  • Barbara Linell Glaser, EdD

State Board for Historic Preservation

State Camp Safety Advisory Council

State Commission of Correction (SCOC)

State Insurance Fund (SIF)

  • Eric Dinallo
  • David Ourlicht

State Liquor Authority (SLA)

Taconic State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

  • Randall Fleischer
  • Frederick Osborn

Tax Appeals Tribunal

Thruway Authority

  • Joan McDonald
  • Paul Tokasz

Urban Development Corporation (UDC)

  • Francine DelMonte
  • Laureen Harris

