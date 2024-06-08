Governor Hochul Announces Confirmation of Administration Appointees by Senate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of new administration appointees by the Senate.

"New Yorkers deserve the best and brightest public servants to lead us into a new era for New York," Governor Hochul said. "These appointees will help ensure that every corner of New York is being served by the best of the best. I could not be more confident in these dedicated public servants and am excited to see the progress they'll make in our great state."

The following Commissioners were confirmed by the Senate:

Daniel Martuscello, Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner

Robert Rodriguez, Dormitory Authority of the State of New York Executive Director

DaMia Harris-Madden, EdD, Office of Children and Family Service Commissioner

Barbara Guinn, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner

Walter Mosley, Secretary of State

Steven James, New York Superintendent of State Police

Frank Hoare, Thruway Authority, Executive Director

The following appointments were confirmed by the Senate:

Administrative Review Board for Professional Medical Conduct

Heidi B. Miller

Richard Milone, M.D.

Jill Rabin MD

Michael Reichgott

Allegany State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Battery Park City Authority

Clinton Plummer

Angela Sung Pinsky

Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council

April Aycock

Traci Donnelly

Debbian Fletcher-Blake

Alicia McFarlane

Board for Professional Medical Conduct

BOV Creedmoor Psychiatric Center

BOV Elmira Psychiatric Center

Salvatore Garozzo

Susan Gray

Jill Kasprzyk

BOV Finger Lakes DDSO

Kathleen Button

Jeffrey Thomas

Wendy Cheplick

BOV Helen Hayes Hospital

Robert D’Amelio

Ivonne S. Santos

BOV Home for Veterans and Their Dependents at Montrose

Susan A. Branam

Daniel Griffin

Katherine Ward-Buckley, DPM

Albert P. Zawiski

BOV Home for Veterans and their Dependents at Oxford

Larry Bourque

Cecelia Lange

BOV Home for Veterans at Batavia

Daniel Burling

Richard Oleksyn

Laura Stradley

BOV Home for Veterans at St. Albans

Michael O'Kane

Gregg Porter

Ashton J. Stewart

BOV Kingsboro Psychiatric Center

Maryellen Goble

Katrina Jeffries

BOV Manhattan Psychiatric Center

BOV New York City Children’s Center

BOV Rockland Psychiatric Center

BOV South Beach Psychiatric Center

Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)

Jacqueline (Jackie) McDonough

Citizen’s Policy and Complaint Review Council

Tammi Chaboty

Troy Adrian Lavern'e Hurley

Roy Diehl

Signe Nelson

Kenneth Rosenblum

Continuing Care Retirement Community Council

Michelle Gramoglia

J. Brian Nealon

Janet Schloat

Convention Center Operating Corporation (CCOC) (Javits Center)

Cornell Board of Trustees

Correction Medical Review Board

Council on Human Blood and Transfusion Services

Joanne L. Becker, MD

Rachel Elder, MD

Philip L. McCarthy, M.D

Dormitory Authority (DASNY)

Financial Control Board, New York State

Dean Fuleihan

Marjorie Henning

Finger Lakes State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Gaming Commission

Health Equity Council

Sara A. Boerenko

Alberto Jose Cardelle, PhD

Mill Etienne, MD

Mario Ortiz, PhD

John R. Pamplin, PhD

Raul Vazquez, MD

Higher Education Services Council (HESC)

Jennessa Perez

Isaac Torres

Job Development Authority (JDA)

Calvin Corriders

Paul Quintero

Javier Zapata-Rodriguez

Justice Center Advisory Council

Michael Agovino

Ijaz Ahmad, MD

Geno DeCondo

Kathleen Gaffney-Babb

Winifred Schiff

Lake George Park Commission

Thomas Jarrett

Michelle Jebb

C. Walter Lender

Jeffrey Zappieri

Long Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Major General, NYS Air National Guard

Brig. Gen. Michael Bank

Brig. Gen. Michele Kilgore

Brig. Gen. Jack James, Jr

Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Samuel Chu

Michael Fleischer

Daniel Garodnick

Marc Herbst

Meera Joshi

New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA)

Amy Hau

Brian Higgins

Janet Langsam

Maria Lora

Peter Pockriss

Monica Ramirez-Montagut

Patrick Willingham

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)

Dale Bryk

Lindsay Greene

Jennifer Hensley

Joanne Hewett

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA)

NYS Housing Finance Agency (HFA)

Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA)

Megan Jean McCarthy Whitton

Diane Para

Jennifer Quirk-Pickman

Nicole Terminelli

Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA)

Palisades Interstate Park Commission

Parole Board

Port Authority of NY and NJ

Public Employment Relations Board (PERB)

Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC)

Lawrence Eisenstein, MD

Lindsay C. Farrell

Marcus Friedrich, MD, MHCM, MBA, FACP

Gary Kalkut MD

Jeffrey A. Kraut

Scott LaRue

Harvey Lawrence

Michelle Mazzacco

Ann F. Monroe

Mario Ortiz, PhD

Stanfort J. Perry

Wendy Wilcox

Public Service Commission (PSC)

Uchenna Bright

Denise Sheehan

Radina Valova

Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA)

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

Saratoga-Capital District State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Barbara Linell Glaser, EdD

State Board for Historic Preservation

State Camp Safety Advisory Council

State Commission of Correction (SCOC)

State Insurance Fund (SIF)

Eric Dinallo

David Ourlicht

State Liquor Authority (SLA)

Taconic State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Randall Fleischer

Frederick Osborn

Tax Appeals Tribunal

Thruway Authority

Joan McDonald

Paul Tokasz

Urban Development Corporation (UDC)