Governor Hochul Announces Confirmation of Administration Appointees by Senate
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of new administration appointees by the Senate.
"New Yorkers deserve the best and brightest public servants to lead us into a new era for New York," Governor Hochul said. "These appointees will help ensure that every corner of New York is being served by the best of the best. I could not be more confident in these dedicated public servants and am excited to see the progress they'll make in our great state."
The following Commissioners were confirmed by the Senate:
- Daniel Martuscello, Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner
- Robert Rodriguez, Dormitory Authority of the State of New York Executive Director
- DaMia Harris-Madden, EdD, Office of Children and Family Service Commissioner
- Barbara Guinn, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner
- Walter Mosley, Secretary of State
- Steven James, New York Superintendent of State Police
- Frank Hoare, Thruway Authority, Executive Director
The following appointments were confirmed by the Senate:
Administrative Review Board for Professional Medical Conduct
- Heidi B. Miller
- Richard Milone, M.D.
- Jill Rabin MD
- Michael Reichgott
Allegany State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
Battery Park City Authority
- Clinton Plummer
- Angela Sung Pinsky
Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council
- April Aycock
- Traci Donnelly
- Debbian Fletcher-Blake
- Alicia McFarlane
Board for Professional Medical Conduct
BOV Creedmoor Psychiatric Center
BOV Elmira Psychiatric Center
- Salvatore Garozzo
- Susan Gray
- Jill Kasprzyk
BOV Finger Lakes DDSO
- Kathleen Button
- Jeffrey Thomas
- Wendy Cheplick
BOV Helen Hayes Hospital
- Robert D’Amelio
- Ivonne S. Santos
BOV Home for Veterans and Their Dependents at Montrose
- Susan A. Branam
- Daniel Griffin
- Katherine Ward-Buckley, DPM
- Albert P. Zawiski
BOV Home for Veterans and their Dependents at Oxford
- Larry Bourque
- Cecelia Lange
BOV Home for Veterans at Batavia
- Daniel Burling
- Richard Oleksyn
- Laura Stradley
BOV Home for Veterans at St. Albans
- Michael O'Kane
- Gregg Porter
- Ashton J. Stewart
BOV Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
- Maryellen Goble
- Katrina Jeffries
BOV Manhattan Psychiatric Center
BOV New York City Children’s Center
BOV Rockland Psychiatric Center
BOV South Beach Psychiatric Center
Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)
- Jacqueline (Jackie) McDonough
Citizen’s Policy and Complaint Review Council
- Tammi Chaboty
- Troy Adrian Lavern'e Hurley
- Roy Diehl
- Signe Nelson
- Kenneth Rosenblum
Continuing Care Retirement Community Council
- Michelle Gramoglia
- J. Brian Nealon
- Janet Schloat
Convention Center Operating Corporation (CCOC) (Javits Center)
Cornell Board of Trustees
Correction Medical Review Board
Council on Human Blood and Transfusion Services
- Joanne L. Becker, MD
- Rachel Elder, MD
- Philip L. McCarthy, M.D
Dormitory Authority (DASNY)
Financial Control Board, New York State
- Dean Fuleihan
- Marjorie Henning
Finger Lakes State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
Gaming Commission
Health Equity Council
- Sara A. Boerenko
- Alberto Jose Cardelle, PhD
- Mill Etienne, MD
- Mario Ortiz, PhD
- John R. Pamplin, PhD
- Raul Vazquez, MD
Higher Education Services Council (HESC)
- Jennessa Perez
- Isaac Torres
Job Development Authority (JDA)
- Calvin Corriders
- Paul Quintero
- Javier Zapata-Rodriguez
Justice Center Advisory Council
- Michael Agovino
- Ijaz Ahmad, MD
- Geno DeCondo
- Kathleen Gaffney-Babb
- Winifred Schiff
Lake George Park Commission
- Thomas Jarrett
- Michelle Jebb
- C. Walter Lender
- Jeffrey Zappieri
Long Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
Major General, NYS Air National Guard
- Brig. Gen. Michael Bank
- Brig. Gen. Michele Kilgore
- Brig. Gen. Jack James, Jr
- Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
- Samuel Chu
- Michael Fleischer
- Daniel Garodnick
- Marc Herbst
- Meera Joshi
New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA)
- Amy Hau
- Brian Higgins
- Janet Langsam
- Maria Lora
- Peter Pockriss
- Monica Ramirez-Montagut
- Patrick Willingham
New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)
- Dale Bryk
- Lindsay Greene
- Jennifer Hensley
- Joanne Hewett
Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA)
NYS Housing Finance Agency (HFA)
Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA)
- Megan Jean McCarthy Whitton
- Diane Para
- Jennifer Quirk-Pickman
- Nicole Terminelli
Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA)
Palisades Interstate Park Commission
Parole Board
Port Authority of NY and NJ
Public Employment Relations Board (PERB)
Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC)
- Lawrence Eisenstein, MD
- Lindsay C. Farrell
- Marcus Friedrich, MD, MHCM, MBA, FACP
- Gary Kalkut MD
- Jeffrey A. Kraut
- Scott LaRue
- Harvey Lawrence
- Michelle Mazzacco
- Ann F. Monroe
- Mario Ortiz, PhD
- Stanfort J. Perry
- Wendy Wilcox
Public Service Commission (PSC)
- Uchenna Bright
- Denise Sheehan
- Radina Valova
Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA)
Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)
Saratoga-Capital District State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
- Barbara Linell Glaser, EdD
State Board for Historic Preservation
State Camp Safety Advisory Council
State Commission of Correction (SCOC)
State Insurance Fund (SIF)
- Eric Dinallo
- David Ourlicht
State Liquor Authority (SLA)
Taconic State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
- Randall Fleischer
- Frederick Osborn
Tax Appeals Tribunal
Thruway Authority
- Joan McDonald
- Paul Tokasz
Urban Development Corporation (UDC)
- Francine DelMonte
- Laureen Harris