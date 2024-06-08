Submit Release
Soundtrack to Summer ’24: Ed Gumbrecht’s 'Any Given Day' Released to Popular and Critical Applause

Third Album Expands Boundaries of Singer-songwriter Genre

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Any Given Day," in now available on all major streaming platforms just as the summer season gets underway. This is the third album from Ed Gumbrecht, a rising artist with a growing worldwide audience. The album features a diverse array of tracks that blend clever lyrics with engaging melodies in elevated singer-songwriter style. Gumbrecht celebrates discovery, intimacy, and the beauty found in the mundane moments that make up our lives. With its rich soundscapes and poignant storytelling, "Any Given Day" will resonate deeply with listeners of all ages.

"Our music tells stories and entertains both sonically and lyrically. It’s fun and hopefully thought provoking. I think we are tapping into essential ideas, and so our music keeps flowing all around the world," says Ed Gumbrecht about his new release.

Ed Gumbrecht's music has garnered two million streams worldwide, and "Any Given Day" is expected to continue the trend, captivating both long-time fans and new listeners alike. Known for his unique sound and lyrical depth, Ed pushes the boundaries of the singer/songwriter genre, and this latest release is no exception. The album features standout tracks such as Cup of Joe, Waking Song, and Still Life each offering a unique perspective and showcasing Ed's versatility. The songs range from acoustic rock to country and western, always with a fresh and original flair.

Collaborating with talented musicians Eric Michael Lichter, Eli Novicky and Guido Falvene, Ed has crafted an album that is artistically and emotionally resonant. Lichter produced the album at Dirt Floor Studios in Connecticut. He says, “’Any Given Day’ is the third record Ed and I have made together, and it’s our best work together yet. Every song is sure to stay in your head, as they are still all running around in mine! This is a perfect summer album.”

Fans can listen to "Any Given Day" on their preferred streaming platform starting June 7th. To stay updated on Ed's latest news and upcoming live performances, visit www.edgumbrecht.com and follow him on social media.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@edggumbrecht.com

About Ed Gumbrecht
Ed Gumbrecht is a singer, composer, musician and writer with a growing global fanbase. His previous releases have been celebrated for their originality and emotional depth, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated following. With "Any Given Day," Ed continues to explore new musical territories while staying true to the heartfelt authenticity that defines his work.

