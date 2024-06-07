Senate Bill 1239 Printer's Number 1702
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - counties, and the school district shall adjust its rate of
taxation applicable to the portion of the district in each
county to the extent necessary to achieve such uniformity; [or]
(2) as an alternative to the method provided in clause (1)
[or], (3) or (4), whenever a school district shall lie in more
than one county the board of assessment and revision of taxes in
any of the counties or all of the counties in which the school
district is located shall, at the request of the school
directors of the district, furnish the market value of each
parcel of property on the tax roll required to be furnished to
the school directors under any assessment law of the
Commonwealth. The market value of each parcel shall be (i) the
quotient of the assessed value divided by the latest ratio of
assessed value to market value in the municipality as determined
by the State Tax Equalization Board, or (ii) at the option of
the school district, the market value of each parcel shall be
the quotient of the assessed value divided by the latest ratio
of assessed value to market value as determined by the State Tax
Equalization Board in the aggregate of all municipalities of the
school district within the county, or (iii) at the option of the
school district where there are two or more ratios of assessed
value to market value, the school directors of that school
district shall select the lowest of the ratios for a uniform
assessed value to market value throughout the school district,
or (iv) at the option of the school district where such school
district is located in a home rule county, the school directors
of that school district may use the county assessments. Under
this clause, the school directors shall set a tax rate based
upon a percentage not exceeding seventy-five (75) per centum of
such market values which shall be uniform throughout the
