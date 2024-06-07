Senate Bill 1250 Printer's Number 1705
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (c) Duties.--Each stakeholder group shall provide a forum to
evaluate the laws, regulations and policy statements under the
commission's jurisdiction to determine if a law, regulation or
policy statement should be created, remain in effect, be amended
or be repealed to reduce ratepayer impact and permit the public
utility to operate in a more effective, efficient or economical
manner.
(d) Public comment.--Each stakeholder group may allow the
public to provide comment at a date and time specified by the
stakeholder group.
(e) Report.--The commission shall have one year from the
effective date of this section to organize and convene each
stakeholder group and issue a report on each utility service.
The stakeholder group must provide rationale for any
recommendations and may consider laws, regulations and policy
statements of other states to support recommendations in the
report. The reports shall be presented by the commission to the
Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee of the
Senate and the Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
Committee of the House of Representatives.
(f) Regulatory plan.--The commission shall include in the
report a plan on how the commission will alter regulations and
policy statements based on the recommendations of each
stakeholder group or the rationale for lack of implementing a
recommendation.
(g) Continuation.--The commission shall reconvene the
stakeholder groups every 10 years from the effective date of
this section to continue the evaluation and recommendations for
the creation, amendment or repeal of laws, regulations and
policy statements under the commission's jurisdiction to reduce
