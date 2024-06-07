Senate Bill 1250 Printer's Number 1705

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (c) Duties.--Each stakeholder group shall provide a forum to

evaluate the laws, regulations and policy statements under the

commission's jurisdiction to determine if a law, regulation or

policy statement should be created, remain in effect, be amended

or be repealed to reduce ratepayer impact and permit the public

utility to operate in a more effective, efficient or economical

manner.

(d) Public comment.--Each stakeholder group may allow the

public to provide comment at a date and time specified by the

stakeholder group.

(e) Report.--The commission shall have one year from the

effective date of this section to organize and convene each

stakeholder group and issue a report on each utility service.

The stakeholder group must provide rationale for any

recommendations and may consider laws, regulations and policy

statements of other states to support recommendations in the

report. The reports shall be presented by the commission to the

Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee of the

Senate and the Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

Committee of the House of Representatives.

(f) Regulatory plan.--The commission shall include in the

report a plan on how the commission will alter regulations and

policy statements based on the recommendations of each

stakeholder group or the rationale for lack of implementing a

recommendation.

(g) Continuation.--The commission shall reconvene the

stakeholder groups every 10 years from the effective date of

this section to continue the evaluation and recommendations for

the creation, amendment or repeal of laws, regulations and

policy statements under the commission's jurisdiction to reduce

20240SB1250PN1705 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30