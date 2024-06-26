CharlottesvilleFamily Announces Their Virginia Guide to Summer Fun
Virginia Guide to Summer Fun for Families
From Blue Ridge Mountain hikes and swimming fun to famed county fairs, there's something every family can enjoy this summer.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CharlottesvilleFamily Life & Home, a vibrant parenting magazine in Charlottesville, Virginia is excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated Virginia Guide to Summer Fun. The Virginia Guide to Summer Fun is a collection of resources that include the Guide to Swim & Splash Fun, Charlottesville's Top 13 Museums & Attractions, Virginia's Best County Fairs, The Top Virginia Zoos & Aquariums plus a Guide to Virginia Water Parks.
Summer is here, and families are looking for ways to make the most of the warm weather and quality time together. CharlottesvilleFamily has curated a collection of day trips, summer festival guides and camps to keep everyone in the family entertained and create lasting memories. From summer camps and swimming pools to mountain hikes and county fairs, there is something for every family to enjoy.
"As we unveil the Virginia Guide to Summer Fun for 2024, we are thrilled to offer parents the opportunity to infuse their summer with museum trips, zoo visits, summer camps and water park fun. Our goal is to help create a season filled with unforgettable fun and learning for all our families," says co-founder at CharlottesvilleFamily, Jennifer Bryerton.
Charlottesville Attractions, County Fairs, Swimming Pools, Zoos & Aquariums and children's museums are just a few of the popular trips recommended by our expert editors that will be explored in the stories. These outing ideas offer a unique twist on lots of activity guides. The CharlottesvilleFamily Virginia Guide to Summer Fun has been written by local parents for other parents.
The summer fun guides include useful tips for moms and for dads on important details that can make or break a family trip like where to find a diaper changing station, picnic table or when to bring the heavy-duty trail stroller. There are often extension activities too like recommendations for a nearby ice cream shop, learning extension activities or even another attraction that could be combined on the same trip.
CharlottesvilleFamily is also highlighting the importance of incorporating learning into summer activities. With a focus on camps, museums and supporting local businesses, families can choose from a variety of options for summer fun.
