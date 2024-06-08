PHILIPPINES, June 8 - Press Release

June 7, 2024 Villar tells women to adopt and embrace new technologies for the continued progress of PH economy Senator Cynthia Villar has cited the importance for women to embrace technological advancements. "This is crucial as we face the challenges and seize the opportunities of the digital age," said Villar during the 18th Annual General Assembly of the Philippine Federation of Local councils of Women (PFLCW) . "By doing so, we can empower women to become leaders, innovators, and key decision makers in the digital economy," she added. However, she noted that the gender digital divide hinders women's digital empowerment. Globally, 70% of men use the internet compared to 65% of women. In low and middle income countries, she said women are 15% less likely to use mobile internet. Also, Villar said only 24% of women globally enroll in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) courses. She said this leads to a shortage of skilled workers. In the Philippines, the senator said this figure is slightly higher at 30-40%, but still insufficient. "We are missing the potential contributions of over half our population in developing a strong digital economy," she said. She emphasized that addressing this 'divide' is very urgent as nearly 90% of jobs will require digital skills by 2025. "We, in the Philippine Senate, continue our commitment to address the challenges and opportunities in the digital world through various laws and bills," related the senator. She said some of them are the following- Republic Act (RA) No. 11293 or the Philippine Innovation Act,RA 11337 or the Innovative Startup Act, RA No. 11967 or the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act or Republic Act No. 11927, RA 11967 or The Internet Transactions Act, RA 11976 or the The Ease of Paying Taxes Act, SB No. 2560: Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act or the AFASA. Villar, sinabihan ang mga kababaihan na gamitin at yakapin ang makabagong teknolohiya para sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng PH economy TINUKOY ni Senator Cynthia Villar na mahalagang yakapin ng mga kababaihan ang technological advancements. "This is crucial as we face the challenges and seize the opportunities of the digital age," ani Villar sa 18th Annual General Assembly of the Philippine Federation of Local councils of Women (PFLCW). "By doing so, we can empower women to become leaders, innovators, and key decision makers in the digital economy," dagdag pa niya. Subalit, igniit ng senador na ang 'gender digital divide' ang hadlang sa women's digital empowerment. Sa buong mundo, 70% ng kalalakihan ang gumagamit ng internet kumpara sa 65% ng mga babae. Sa low at middle income countries, sinabi niya na may l5% ng mga kababaihan ang maaaring hindi gumamit ng mobile internet. Sinabi rin ni Villar na 24% lamang ng kababaihan sa buong mundo ang nakatala sa Information and Communication Technology (ICT) courses. Nagdudulot ito ng kakulangan sa skilled workers. Sa Pilipinas, sinabi ng senador na mas mataas ito ng konti sa 30-40%, subalit hindi pa rin ito sapat. "We are missing the potential contributions of over half our population in developing a strong digital economy," ayon kay Villar. Binigyan diin niya na kailangang agarang matugunan ang "gender equality divide" sapagkat 90% ng mga trabaho ay mangangailan ng digital skills sa 2025. "We, in the Philippine Senate, continue our commitment to address the challenges and opportunities in the digital world through various laws and bills," pahayag pa ng senador. Ang ilan sa mga ito ay ang - Republic Act (RA) No. 11293 o Philippine Innovation Act, RA 11337 o Innovative Startup Act, RA No. 11967 o Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act o Republic Act No. 11927, RA 11967 o The Internet Transactions Act, RA 11976 o The Ease of Paying Taxes Act, SB No. 2560: Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act or the AFASA.